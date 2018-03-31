  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lewandowski nets hat-trick against old club as Bayern annihilate Dortmund in Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich claimed a famous 6-0 Der Klassiker victory over Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund this evening.

By The42 Team Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,076 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3934713
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich

BAYERN MUNICH’S INCREDIBLE first-half display made light work of Borussia Dortmund as the runaway Bundesliga leaders cruised to a remarkable 6-0 win in Der Klassiker thanks to a hat-trick from Robert Lewandowski against his former club. 

Despite their chance to claim a sixth straight Bundesliga title being temporarily put on hold due to Schalke’s victory over Freiburg earlier in the day, Bayern wasted no time in dismantling their arch-rivals with an awe-inspiring performance in the opening 45 minutes.

Jupp Heynckes’ side, who can be crowned champions against Augsburg next time out, were 3-0 up inside 23 minutes – Thomas Muller, who had teed up Lewandowski to open the scoring, applying the finishing touch to a terrific cross from James Rodriguez, who had netted Bayern’s second

Franck Ribery had a goal ruled out shortly before James’ goal and played a crucial part when he combined with Lewandowski to bundle in another on 44 minutes.

Ribery got himself a goal in first-half stoppage time, though, prodding home a powerful strike, with Mario Gotze’s second-half effort against the post the closest Dortmund came to a consolation before Lewandowski completed the rout in the 87th minute. 

While Peter Stoger will reflect on his unbeaten run as Dortmund boss in the Bundesliga coming to an end in the most humiliating fashion, Heynckes will now switch attention to Bayern’s Champions League quarter-final tie with Sevilla.

Muller looked sharp from the off, and the forward hooked wide with an acrobatic attempt inside three minutes.

Bayern were in front two minutes later, though – Muller turning provider with a brilliant throughball in behind Dortmund’s line and Lewandowski, having timed his run to perfection, duly slotted home.

Ribery thought he had doubled Bayern’s tally moments later, only for VAR to adjudge the Frenchman had strayed offside before latching onto James’ flick.

Heynckes’ side were not to be denied a second from their next attack, however – James on hand to thump in his fifth goal of the season from David Alaba’s cut-back.

Bayern did not let up and Muller soon got in on the act, cushioning a close-range finish over Roman Burki at the end of a wonderful counter-attack.

It soon went from bad to worse for Stoger’s side as Ribery charged his way into the area and, despite seeing Burki save his effort, the winger was on hand, along with Lewandowski, to force the rebound over the line.

There was no doubt over the fifth goal, however, as Ribery latched onto James’ throughball before planting a superb finish high into the net.

Bayern’s domination continued following the restart, though Dortmund managed to stem the tide until Arjen Robben saw a close-range strike saved by Burki on the hour.

Ribery’s temper threatened to get the better of him when he clashed with Julian Weigl soon after, though both players escaped with a booking.

Former Bayern playmaker Gotze finally managed Dortmund’s first meaningful attempt on goal on 67 minutes – his low strike rattling the left-hand upright.

Lewandowski had the final say, however, nudging home from close range to complete his hat-trick with three minutes remaining and inflict further humiliation on the visitors.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We were taking the mick out of him inside that it was a very handy one'
'We were taking the mick out of him inside that it was a very handy one'
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
'It's just me. I always feel a bit better if we had a little scuffle in the game!'
FOOTBALL
Gareth Bale bags brace as Madrid warm up nicely for Juve showdown
Gareth Bale bags brace as Madrid warm up nicely for Juve showdown
Lewandowski nets hat-trick against old club as Bayern annihilate Dortmund in Der Klassiker
Napoli hand Juventus chance to extend lead atop Serie A after slip up
MUNSTER
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Game of two halves? Mourinho revels in Man United's 'perfect first half'
Fired-up Hammers edge closer to safety as home defeat leaves West Brom looking doomed
REPORT
Goal from former Reading forward earns Hoops all three points as Sligo drop into relegation zone
Goal from former Reading forward earns Hoops all three points as Sligo drop into relegation zone
Ex-Everton striker scores fourth goal of the season as impressive Waterford remain third
Dundalk remain unbeaten after eight games with easy dispatch of Gypsies

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie