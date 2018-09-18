Khalil Mack and the Bears shut down the Seahawks

THE CHICAGO BEARS avoided the dreaded 0-2 start with a 24-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL on Monday.

Behind Khalil Mack and under the direction of first-year coach Matt Nagy, Chicago came out on top.

Seattle will now fight through the season to try to become only the 11th team since 2007 to make the playoffs after opening with two losses. But, if what the Seahawks showed at Soldier Field was any indication of how they will match up against top-tier defenses, those chances are not good.

The magic of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was zapped by the power of Mack, as his performance on the road was underwhelming. Meanwhile, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky registered his best passer rating, 83, since week 11 of the 2017 season (87.8).