This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Khalil Mack and the Bears shut down the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks go 0-2 after Monday Night Football.

By The42 Team Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 8:37 AM
8 minutes ago 26 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4241054
New guy: Khalil Mack.
New guy: Khalil Mack.
New guy: Khalil Mack.

THE CHICAGO BEARS avoided the dreaded 0-2 start with a 24-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL on Monday.

Behind Khalil Mack and under the direction of first-year coach Matt Nagy, Chicago came out on top.

Seattle will now fight through the season to try to become only the 11th team since 2007 to make the playoffs after opening with two losses. But, if what the Seahawks showed at Soldier Field was any indication of how they will match up against top-tier defenses, those chances are not good.

The magic of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was zapped by the power of Mack, as his performance on the road was underwhelming. Meanwhile, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky registered his best passer rating, 83, since week 11 of the 2017 season (87.8).

Source: NFL/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    CORK
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    FOOTBALL
    Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off
    Derby boss Lampard hit with improper conduct charge after sending off
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    IRELAND
    'Ireland is an expensive country - so what can the government do about it in this year's Budget?'
    'Ireland is an expensive country - so what can the government do about it in this year's Budget?'
    'I stared down not having it. I made a pact with myself to enjoy every minute I get'
    Olympic pathway confirmed for Irish 7s rugby hopefuls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie