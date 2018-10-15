Join us for the launch of Behind The Lines 2 this Thursday evening in Dublin

YOU MAY HAVE heard that Behind The Lines, No. 2 – our brand-new book — is out now.

Following on from the success of our debut anthology last year, BTL2 is a collection of 17 great Irish sports stories produced by the award-winning team here at The42 over the past 12 months.

Priced at just €10, it can be ordered here in our online store, The42.shop, as well as being available to buy in Dubray Books.

Now that it’s published, we’d like to celebrate — and we’d like to invite you to join us for our launch event in Dublin later this week.

It takes place on Thursday evening, 18 October, in The Back Page (199 Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7).

Sinéad O’Carroll, news editor of TheJournal.ie, will host a short chat with some of the people behind the book to kick things off, and you’ll also have plenty of opportunities to catch up with The42‘s team of journalists over the course of the evening and put your thoughts and questions to them.

Tickets are free but space is, unfortunately, limited. If you’d like be on the guestlist for Thursday’s event, email competitions@the42.ie with the subject ‘Book Launch’ — and that’s it. Simple as that.

We hope to see you there on Thursday.

Behind The Lines, No.2, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories is available now. Order it here (€10):

