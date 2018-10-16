This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch midfielder scores first international goal to end Belgium's winning run

Arnaut Groeneveld’s goal ensured the friendly between Belgium and the Netherlands ended in a draw.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,163 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4290426
Netherlands' Arnaut Groeneveld celebrates his goal against Belgium
Netherlands' Arnaut Groeneveld celebrates his goal against Belgium
Netherlands' Arnaut Groeneveld celebrates his goal against Belgium

ARNAUT GROENEVELD’S FIRST international goal helped the Netherlands to a 1-1 friendly draw and brought Belgium’s run of four consecutive wins to an end.

Roberto Martinez’s side had bounced back in style from their 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat to France – defeating England, Scotland, Iceland and Switzerland – but had to settle for a draw against their neighbours at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

The hosts had started brightly, taking a fifth-minute lead through Dries Mertens’ 16th international goal, but were pegged back in the 27th minute when Groeneveld – making his first start for Ronald Koeman’s side – slotted in from close range.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi looked threatening during the second half, but was unable to find a goal that would have extended the Red Devils’ winning streak.

Belgium started in ominous fashion and were soon ahead. Donny van de Beek’s headed clearance went only as far as Mertens, who cracked a stunning half-volley into Jasper Cillessen’s top-left corner from 15 yards.

A stretching Romelu Lukaku headed over from Mertens’ cross soon after, while Simon Mignolet thwarted a clean-through Memphis Depay midway through the first half.

Koeman’s side then took full advantage of Timothy Castagne’s wayward pass, Depay sliding across the face of goal for Groeneveld to slot under Mignolet from eight yards.

Quincy Promes came agonisingly close to handing Koeman’s side the lead soon after, but his fizzing left-foot strike from 25 yards crashed back off the post, while Hazard clipped just past the upright as the sides went into the interval level.

Belgium’s Batshuayi – who replaced Lukaku at the break – and Youri Tielemans both flashed efforts wide of Cillessen’s right-hand post within minutes of the restart.

The closing stages saw Mignolet paw away Nathan Ake’s header, before the lively Batshuayi almost won it at the other end late on, only for Cillessen to push away his instinctive effort, ensuring a share of the spoils.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    FOOTBALL
    Griezmann delivers LÃ¶w blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Griezmann delivers Löw blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Dutch midfielder scores first international goal to end Belgium's winning run
    Miranda heads 93rd-minute winner as Brazil defeat Argentina in sapping Saudi Arabia heat
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Encouraging second-half display but Ireland's U21 Euro qualification campaign ends in defeat
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Defiant Martin O'Neill brushes off questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Defiant Martin O'Neill brushes off questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    WALES
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie