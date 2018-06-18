Belgium lead Panama thanks to one of the goals of the tournament so far

Belgium 1-0 Panama. Dries Mertens puts Belgium in front with an absolute cracker of a goal #rtesoccer #worldcup #BEL #PAN pic.twitter.com/Sm2lEQ0BEv— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 18, 2018
IT WAS ALWAYS looking like it would take something special to break Panama down on their World Cup debut, and Belgium’s Dries Mertens duly produced a bit of magic.
The underdogs held Belgium to 0-0 in the first half, with Roberto Martinez’s side looking frustrated as they struggled to open up their well-organised opponents.
But early in the second half, after the ball was only half cleared by the Panama defence, the Napoli star was on hand to find the net with a spectacular volley from the edge of the area.
