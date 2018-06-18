Belgium lead Panama thanks to one of the goals of the tournament so far

IT WAS ALWAYS looking like it would take something special to break Panama down on their World Cup debut, and Belgium’s Dries Mertens duly produced a bit of magic.

The underdogs held Belgium to 0-0 in the first half, with Roberto Martinez’s side looking frustrated as they struggled to open up their well-organised opponents.

But early in the second half, after the ball was only half cleared by the Panama defence, the Napoli star was on hand to find the net with a spectacular volley from the edge of the area.

