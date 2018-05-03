  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 3 May, 2018
Bellew shoves Haye during face-off as tensions rise ahead of Saturday's rematch

Security staff intervened after Bellew lashed out when the pair went head-to-head at the O2 Arena in London.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 May 2018, 4:07 PM
23 minutes ago 700 Views 1 Comment
Britain Boxing Bellew Haye Source: Frank Augstein

TONY BELLEW SHOVED David Haye in the throat as the tension mounted ahead of their rematch on Saturday.

Bellew said he was not feeling Haye’s love when the Londoner adopted a humble approach during a press conference back in February. Haye threw a punch at Bellew at a news conference in 2016 before their first fight last year, but this time it was the Liverpudlian throwing his weight around.

Security staff intervened when Bellew lashed out with his right arm as the pair went head-to-head at the O2 Arena in London.

Haye was stopped by Bellew in their heavyweight bout last March, but said it will be a different story this weekend.

“I’ve learned from my mistakes, inside and outside the ring. This time around it may not be as controversial. It will be a little more clinical. I’ve kept my game-plan under wraps, but it’s to do as much damage over the first six rounds. Then step it up,” said the Londoner.

“Being in there with him first time around, the shots that were missing, will be landing. I will give you the performance a lot of people expected first time around.”

Bellew vowed to end Haye’s career in brutal fashion.

He said: “He looks good, his team are confident, like last time, but we will see. I just want to punch him. He would love nothing more than to knock every tooth out of my mouth, don’t be fooled, the mask comes off on Saturday.

“We are going to go and Haye will have to do things he doesn’t want to do. I will do anything to win and you will see. There’s going to be no rematch this time, your career is over. What matters is that you end on Saturday night.”

