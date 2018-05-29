Ben Te'o ruled out through injury as England make three changes for South Africa tour

BEN TEâ€™O HAS joined Cameron Redpath and Jack Willis in withdrawing from the England squad to tour South Africa in June.

Worcester centre Teâ€™o, who battled an ankle injury last year, will miss the three-Test series due to a quad problem which requires a â€˜small repair.â€™

Redpath and Willis both pulled out with serious knee injuries.

In their places comeÂ Northampton Saints fly-half PiersÂ Francis, Waspsâ€™ Nathan Hughes and uncapped Gloucester full-back Jason Woodward.

Born in New Zealand, Woodward initially joined Bristol in September 2016 and could now be in line for a first international appearance against the Springboks.

Meanwhile, flankerÂ Siya Kolisi has been named asÂ the first black captain of South AfricaÂ for the upcoming Test series against England.

The announcement comes 25Â years after apartheid.

Additional reporting by SinÃ©ad Farrell

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!