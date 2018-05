Ben Te'o ruled out through injury as England make three changes for South Africa tour

BEN TE’O HAS joined Cameron Redpath and Jack Willis in withdrawing from the England squad to tour South Africa in June.

Worcester centre Te’o, who battled an ankle injury last year, will miss the three-Test series due to a quad problem which requires a ‘small repair.’

Redpath and Willis both pulled out with serious knee injuries.

In their places come Northampton Saints fly-half Piers Francis, Wasps’ Nathan Hughes and uncapped Gloucester full-back Jason Woodward.

Born in New Zealand, Woodward initially joined Bristol in September 2016 and could now be in line for a first international appearance against the Springboks.

Meanwhile, flanker Siya Kolisi has been named as the first black captain of South Africa for the upcoming Test series against England.

The announcement comes 25 years after apartheid.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

