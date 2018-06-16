'Well, that was short' - Ben Youngs gives bizarre seven-second interview following Test defeat

IT WAS AN all-too familiar feeling for England on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Jones’ men suffered their sixth consecutive loss as they fell 26-12 to South Africa, conceding the series in disappointing fashion in Bloemfontein.

Much analysis and scrutiny will be given to the latest defeat in the coming days, however scrum-half Ben Youngs did not spend too much time picking apart his side’s result post-match.

The Leicester Tigers man admitted he and his England team-mates were disappointed with how the game had transpired, but walked away after just one question when interviewed by Sky Sports.

What’s going on here?



Ben Youngs wasn’t up for chatting following England’s loss to South Africa. pic.twitter.com/ZUbomrkcwa — RugbyLAD (@RugbyLAD7) June 16, 2018

“Look, we’re really disappointed,” he said. “We lost the series — we’re gutted about that — so we’ll work hard this week and look forward to getting it right next week, cheers.”

Pressure now continues to mount on head coach Jones, with Saturday’s defeat compounded by a deflating collapse after taking a promising 12-0 lead which hinted at levelling the series and setting up an intriguing third Test on 23 June.

However South Africa clawed back to a 13-12 lead at the break, and succeeded in securing a 2-0 series lead with an accomplished second-half display where the visitors rarely looked like registering a score.

Youngs later apologised for the interview, explaining that emotion had gotten the better of him.

“Just wanted to say sorry I walked off during my interview with Sky Sports,” he tweeted.

“Obviously was very emotional and disappointed with result. Good to chat to Gail second time round just now. We go again in Cape Town. Thank you everyone.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!