Friday 28 September, 2018
Former Italian PM Berlusconi returns to football after selling AC Milan

The 81-year-old has bought Serie C side Monza.

By AFP Friday 28 Sep 2018, 3:11 PM
Silvio Berlusconi with AC Milan players after their 2007 Champions League win.
Image: Liewig Christian
Silvio Berlusconi with AC Milan players after their 2007 Champions League win.
Silvio Berlusconi with AC Milan players after their 2007 Champions League win.
Image: Liewig Christian

FORMER ITALIAN PRIME minister Silvio Berlusconi has returned to football club ownership by buying third division Monza, his Fininvest holding company said on Friday.

“Fininvest S.p.A. today finalised the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares of SS Monza 1912,” Fininvest said.

Berlusconi’s wealth propelled AC Milan to eight Serie A titles in the 1980s and 1990s and they were European champions three times under his ownership, in 1989, 1990 and 1994.

But the 81-year-old sold his majority stake in AC Milan in April 2017.

The Fininvest statement said Adriano Galliani, who was Berlusconi’s right-hand man at AC Milan, will play a leading role at Monza, who are in Serie C.

© – AFP, 2018 

