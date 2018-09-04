This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We don’t do sentiment but we do acknowledge that he is a phenomenal player'

Dublin’s attacking stalwart Bernard Brogan tore his cruciate last February and was just short of making the squad for Sunday’s final.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 6:00 AM
37 minutes ago 635 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4216547
Bernard Brogan after Sunday's game with his sons Keadan and Donagh.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Bernard Brogan after Sunday's game with his sons Keadan and Donagh.
Bernard Brogan after Sunday's game with his sons Keadan and Donagh.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

AS A METRIC to sum up the strength of this all-conquering Dublin squad, it was worth not just considering those on the pitch on Sunday but those not listed on the match programme.

Bernard Brogan is one of the most decorated players at Dublin’s disposal. Multiple Leinster and All-Ireland accolades, the best player in the country in 2010, a serial All-Star winner and a forward who has delivered vital scores on the biggest days for his county.

His remarkable recovery from a torn cruciate this summer saw him back fighting for a squad place but when Jim Gavin and his management sat down to figure out their 26-man squad to face Tyrone on All-Ireland final Sunday, Brogan did not make the cut.

“We don’t do sentiment,” stated selector Declan Darcy, when reflecting on the selection decision.

“That does not wash with us. But we do acknowledge that he is a phenomenal player.

“We did acknowledge the massive effort he made to come back. He broke all the records to get to where he was. He was disappointed but at the same time we had to pick the 26 we felt were going to do the best for the team. 

“Unfortunately Bernard did not fit into that. He was not that far off it, he was just another couple of weeks (away).

An emotional Bernard Brogan Bernard Brogan after Sunday's gam.e Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“You still have to be very respectful of players like Bernard and what he has given to the county and the jersey and you can’t ignore that but also the value he brings to the dressing room can’t be underestimated.

“Just to see, even for ourselves, him there and his input was huge yesterday. At the end of the day we just want to get across the line and he was fantastic.”

Despite his peripheral role in the decider, Darcy believes it will be difficult for a long-serving stalwart like Brogan to depart this setup.

“I wouldn’t underestimate the enjoyment of the group – they excel at what they’re doing and it would be very hard to step away from the group. I think it would be very challenging for any player to step away.

“There is such camaraderie within the group, it’s unbelievable, they really enjoy what they do. And I think it would be very difficult for anyone to step away, especially in the context of what they are likely to be chasing next year.”

Jack McCaffrey, the man-of-the-match in Sunday’s showdown, can relate to Brogan’s injury struggles after undergoing a similar recovery process when he tore his cruciate in the 2017 decider.

Jack McCaffrey celebrates with Sam Maguire. Jack McCaffrey celebrates Dublin's victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

He hailed Brogan’s impact in the Dublin setup this summer.

“He made it in fairness to him, he got back. He just ran out of time unfortunately. If the All-Ireland final had been on the weekend it traditionally is he would have had another two weeks of football under him and he could have been in the mix.

“But I was chatting to Bernard yesterday and for me, Bernard Brogan made the transition from an excellent Dublin footballer to a Dublin legend over the last season because he was given the easy out.

“A man who has won absolutely everything, such a silky footballer, such a once in a generation player and to have an injury happen at his age and the point that he’s at in his life, (with) children and his business and everything, no one would have begrudged him if he said, ‘I’m off’.

“Over the last week maybe he realised that he’d just run out of grass but he was a selfless bloke, he was chatting to the younger lads.

“He’s the kind of man that he doesn’t talk often when we have meetings but when he talks everybody listens because it’s something that’s worth saying. I have massive respect for him already but I absolutely love that man now and I cannot put into words how somebody who just didn’t have to go the extra yard and he’s set such a standard now for the rest of us to live up to.”

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    Dublin's Jack McCaffrey named All-Ireland final man of the match
    FOOTBALL
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Messi and Suarez on the double as Barcelona hit La Liga new boys for eight
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    Mourinho refutes claims he vetoed Man United's move for Ronaldo
    TYRONE
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    14 of the best images as Dublin celebrate another All-Ireland triumph
    Poll: Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland senior football final?
    As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie