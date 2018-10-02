Brogan to meet with Gavin before deciding on his Dublin future

BERNARD BROGAN SAYS he plans to sit down with Jim Gavin to discuss his Dublin future before he commits to playing in 2019.

Dublin are bidding for a fifth All-Ireland title in succession next year and Brogan has yet to decide on his future.

The 34-year-old suffered a torn ACL back in February and he missed almost all of Dublin’s championship campaign.

Brogan returned to training during the summer and made a brief appearance off the bench against Roscommon in the Super 8s. But he failed to make the matchday 26 for both the All-Ireland semi-final and final.

“I’m definitely going to sit down with Jim and see is there a role and see if they want me back,” he told Jenny Greene on RTE 2FM. “It’s tough to walk away from, it’s been an amazing journey.

“We’ve done so well and had such amazing times and even if I step away, it’s been an amazing ride.

“It’s a big carrot. I’m still working with the Dublin physio’s to get myself right and then it’s about sitting down with Jim. As you know, these young lads keep on coming through the ranks.”

Brogan is still carefully managing the rehab on his knee after he tore his cruciate for the second time in his career.

“It’s a long recovery, it’s a lonely recovery – there’s a lot of sessions on your own in the gym and weights. The same day I had mine – Josh van der Flier had his as well. I didn’t really know him at all. Ray Moran the surgeon had said he was down the corridor, so I went onto Twitter as we were friends on twitter so we just exchanged numbers.

“He’s a young guy, a professional athlete – it was good for me to bounce ideas off him. He was coming back and as we went along, we were dovetailing on where we were both at.

“He said last week that I got 1 nill up on him because I got back before him but he’s 2-1 now because he has a man of the match performance and a try for Leinster in the last 2 weeks so it’s great to see him doing so well – it just shows the character he is.”

