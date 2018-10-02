This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brogan to meet with Gavin before deciding on his Dublin future

“It’s tough to walk away from, it’s been an amazing journey,” six-time All-Ireland winner Bernard Brogan said.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 4:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,337 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4264486
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BERNARD BROGAN SAYS he plans to sit down with Jim Gavin to discuss his Dublin future before he commits to playing in 2019. 

Dublin are bidding for a fifth All-Ireland title in succession next year and Brogan has yet to decide on his future.

The 34-year-old suffered a torn ACL back in February and he missed almost all of Dublin’s championship campaign.

Brogan returned to training during the summer and made a brief appearance off the bench against Roscommon in the Super 8s. But he failed to make the matchday 26 for both the All-Ireland semi-final and final. 

“I’m definitely going to sit down with Jim and see is there a role and see if they want me back,” he told Jenny Greene on RTE 2FM. “It’s tough to walk away from, it’s been an amazing journey.

“We’ve done so well and had such amazing times and even if I step away, it’s been an amazing ride.

“It’s a big carrot. I’m still working with the Dublin physio’s to get myself right and then it’s about sitting down with Jim. As you know, these young lads keep on coming through the ranks.”

Brogan is still carefully managing the rehab on his knee after he tore his cruciate for the second time in his career.

“It’s a long recovery, it’s a lonely recovery – there’s a lot of sessions on your own in the gym and weights. The same day I had mine – Josh van der Flier had his as well. I didn’t really know him at all. Ray Moran the surgeon had said he was down the corridor, so I went onto Twitter as we were friends on twitter so we just exchanged numbers.

“He’s a young guy, a professional athlete – it was good for me to bounce ideas off him. He was coming back and as we went along, we were dovetailing on where we were both at.

“He said last week that I got 1 nill up on him because I got back before him but he’s 2-1 now because he has a man of the match performance and a try for Leinster in the last 2 weeks so it’s great to see him doing so well – it just shows the character he is.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar lauds 'winner' Tuchel and insists best is yet to come
    Neymar lauds 'winner' Tuchel and insists best is yet to come
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    'He has sacrificed himself' - Fellaini embodies the spirit that Man United need, says Mourinho
    Mourinho: Some Manchester United players care more than others
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss
    MUNSTER
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'A pretty strong team will be put out': Leinster go into Munster with one eye on Europe
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie