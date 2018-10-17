This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bernard Foley eyes World Cup after re-signing with Wallabies, Waratahs

The Aussie playmaker wants to go one better than last time at next year’s tournament in Japan.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 8:57 AM
Done deal: Australia fly-half Bernard Foley.
Image: Chris Hyde
Done deal: Australia fly-half Bernard Foley.
Done deal: Australia fly-half Bernard Foley.
Image: Chris Hyde

WALLABIES FLYHALF Bernard Foley has unfinished business ahead of the World Cup, re-signing with Rugby Australia (RA) and the Waratahs until the end of 2019.

Foley, 29, recommitted to RA despite offers from overseas, with next year’s World Cup a target.

The playmaker said he wanted Australia to contend in Japan in 2019 after being part of the Wallabies’ losing team in the 2015 final.

“I’m really happy to re-sign and now focus on pushing ahead to focus on what’s a really big season next year,” Foley said.

“The World Cup is obviously a major carrot and I’ve got a lot of belief in this group that if we continue to work hard and focus on improving every day, then we can push deep into the competition.

“Right now though, I’m just concentrating on a really important run of games coming up. We can’t rest on our laurels and there’s a lot of hunger in the squad to keep improving.

“I’m fully invested in rugby in Australia, at both a national and international level. I feel there is a bit of unfinished business especially after going close at the last World Cup.

“I believe this team has all the ingredients and I’m excited to be part of making it happen.”

Foley has played 64 Tests for the Wallabies and is the fourth highest points scorer for Australia with 593.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was thrilled Foley re-signed, but believes the fly-half will be in Australia beyond next year.

“I’m very happy that Bernard has signed on but I don’t believe this will be his final year in Australian rugby,” he said.

“He has set himself a big challenge by going from year to year and I’m sure he’ll meet it.

“I know he wants to play to his absolute potential and lead the current group into what is a big 2019 with the World Cup just around the corner. It’s also really important to him to leave a legacy for the next crop and inspire young Australians to wear the gold jersey.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

