Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Turkish Cup clash abandoned after Besiktas boss hit by object thrown from stands

Besiktas boss Senol Gunes was struck by an object thrown by Fenerbahce supporters.

By The42 Team Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,583 Views 2 Comments
Source: atv/YouTube

A TURKISH CUP clash between Fenerbahce and Beskitas has been abandoned amid chaotic scenes which saw the Besiktas coach injured by missiles thrown from the stands.

A lively contest was brought to a halt just before the hour mark, with 58 minutes on the clock.

There had already been several stoppages before the match officials took the decision to postpone the fixture.

Early in the second half, Besiktas boss Senol Gunes was struck by an object thrown by Fenerbahce supporters, leaving him requiring five stitches in a head wound and a trip to hospital.

Imago 20180419 Source: Imago/PA Images

Imago 20180419 Source: Imago/PA Images

Referee Mete Kalkavana made the call to bring proceedings to a halt as events threatened to spiral out of control.

He had already seen Besiktas players pelted from the terraces whenever they headed towards the touchline or corner flag.

Imago 20180419 Source: Imago/PA Images

Fener’s fans have now cost their club dear, as they had been easing their way towards a cup final appearance.

They had played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of a highly-charged encounter and were facing little threat from their 10-man opponents on Thursday.

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe had seen red during the first half to leave Besiktas with a mountain to climb.

Five of the last six meetings between old adversaries Besiktas and Fenerbahce have seen red cards, so the Portugal international’s dismissal came as little surprise.

Imago 20180419 Source: Imago/PA Images

Tensions have also run high in the stands down the years, but the off-field antics have now hit a new low.

It remains to be seen what action will be taken against Fener, and how Gunes is faring after his visit to a medical facility, but swift and decisive sanctions are to be expected from the Turkish authorities.

Juanmi double blows hole in Atletico title hopes and leaves Barcelona 12 points clear

