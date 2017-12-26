Dunne, McIlroy or Rahm? Here are the best golf shots of 2017

OVER 1.4 MILLION shots were hit over the course of the 2017 European Tour season — some good and some bad — but 10 of the very best are in the running for the shot of the year award.

Rory McIlroy and Paul Dunne both feature in the top 10 while Tommy Fleetwood, Andy Sullivan, Hideto Tanihara, Alex Noren, Lee Westwood, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Joost Luiten are also in contention.

Have a watch of each below and vote for your shot of 2017 in the poll.

The 2017 European Tour shot of the year…