Cha-ching! These were the top 10 highest-paid teams in world sport this year

- I completely quit eating sugar over the holidays, and it solved my biggest problem
- We drove the two best American luxury cars money can buy — and the winner is clear (GM, F)
- Microsoft veteran Julie Larson-Green is known for building successful teams — here's how she does it
- 7 stunning 'Star Wars' filming locations you can visit in real life
THE OKLAHOMA CITY Thunder were the highest-paid sports team in the world this year, with players making an average of €7.8 million during the 2017/18 season.
This is according to the annual “Global Sports Salaries Survey,” published by Sporting Intelligence. The study looks at the first-team pay for 348 teams across seven different sports in 18 different leagues around the world.
Last year’s highest-paid team, LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers, fell to number two this year. Paris Saint-Germain, who topped the list in 2015, are now fifth.
Of the 25 highest-paid teams in the world, 19 are from the NBA.
Here’s the top 10:
10. New Orleans Pelicans — Basketball – €6.6 million avg per player
2016 rank: 25
Highest-paid player: Jrue Holiday (€21 million)
9. Real Madrid — Soccer – €6.8 million
2016 rank: 19
Highest-paid player: Cristiano Ronaldo (€20.5 million)
8. Los Angeles Clippers — Basketball – €7.02 million
2016 rank: 3
Highest-paid player: Blake Griffin (€24.9 million)
7. Portland Trail Blazers — Basketball – €7.05 million
2016 rank: 6
Highest-paid player: Damian Lillard (€22 million)
6. Charlotte Hornets — Basketball – €7.06 million
2016 rank: 21
Highest-paid player: Dwight Howard (€19.8 million)
5. Paris Saint-Germain — Soccer – €7.09 million
2016 rank: 35
Highest-paid player: Neymar (€31.3 million)
4. Barcelona — Soccer – €7.23 million
2016 rank: 5
Highest-paid player: Lionel Messi (€29.2 million)
3. Golden State Warriors — Basketball – €7.53 million
2016 rank: 20
Highest-paid player: Stephen Curry (€29.2 million)
2. Cleveland Cavaliers — €7.6 million
2016 rank: 1
Highest-paid player: LeBron James (€28.1 million)
1. Oklahoma City Thunder — €7.84 million
2016 rank: 33
Highest-paid player: Russell Westbrook (€24 million)
– Cork Gaines, Business Insider
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
COMMENTS