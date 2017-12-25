Cha-ching! These were the top 10 highest-paid teams in world sport this year

THE OKLAHOMA CITY Thunder were the highest-paid sports team in the world this year, with players making an average of €7.8 million during the 2017/18 season.

This is according to the annual “Global Sports Salaries Survey,” published by Sporting Intelligence. The study looks at the first-team pay for 348 teams across seven different sports in 18 different leagues around the world.

Last year’s highest-paid team, LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers, fell to number two this year. Paris Saint-Germain, who topped the list in 2015, are now fifth.

Of the 25 highest-paid teams in the world, 19 are from the NBA.

Here’s the top 10:

10. New Orleans Pelicans — Basketball – €6.6 million avg per player

2016 rank: 25

Highest-paid player: Jrue Holiday (€21 million)

9. Real Madrid — Soccer – €6.8 million

2016 rank: 19

Highest-paid player: Cristiano Ronaldo (€20.5 million)

8. Los Angeles Clippers — Basketball – €7.02 million

2016 rank: 3

Highest-paid player: Blake Griffin (€24.9 million)

7. Portland Trail Blazers — Basketball – €7.05 million

2016 rank: 6

Highest-paid player: Damian Lillard (€22 million)

6. Charlotte Hornets — Basketball – €7.06 million

2016 rank: 21

Highest-paid player: Dwight Howard (€19.8 million)

5. Paris Saint-Germain — Soccer – €7.09 million

2016 rank: 35

Highest-paid player: Neymar (€31.3 million)

4. Barcelona — Soccer – €7.23 million

2016 rank: 5

Highest-paid player: Lionel Messi (€29.2 million)

3. Golden State Warriors — Basketball – €7.53 million

2016 rank: 20

Highest-paid player: Stephen Curry (€29.2 million)

2. Cleveland Cavaliers — €7.6 million

2016 rank: 1

Highest-paid player: LeBron James (€28.1 million)

1. Oklahoma City Thunder — €7.84 million

2016 rank: 33

Highest-paid player: Russell Westbrook (€24 million)

– Cork Gaines, Business Insider

