Cha-ching! These were the top 10 highest-paid teams in world sport this year

US teams, and basketball in particular, dominate the 2017 list.

By Business Insider Monday 25 Dec 2017, 4:30 PM
59 minutes ago 1,993 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3765084

THE OKLAHOMA CITY Thunder were the highest-paid sports team in the world this year, with players making an average of €7.8 million during the 2017/18 season.

This is according to the annual “Global Sports Salaries Survey,” published by Sporting Intelligence. The study looks at the first-team pay for 348 teams across seven different sports in 18 different leagues around the world.

Last year’s highest-paid team, LeBron James’s Cleveland Cavaliers, fell to number two this year. Paris Saint-Germain, who topped the list in 2015, are now fifth.

Of the 25 highest-paid teams in the world, 19 are from the NBA.

Here’s the top 10:

10. New Orleans Pelicans — Basketball – €6.6 million avg per player

2016 rank: 25

Highest-paid player: Jrue Holiday (€21 million)

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

9. Real Madrid — Soccer – €6.8 million

2016 rank: 19

Highest-paid player: Cristiano Ronaldo (€20.5 million)

Emirates Soccer Club World Cup Source: Hassan Ammar

8. Los Angeles Clippers — Basketball – €7.02 million

2016 rank: 3

Highest-paid player: Blake Griffin (€24.9 million)

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Atlanta Hawks Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

7. Portland Trail Blazers — Basketball – €7.05 million

2016 rank: 6

Highest-paid player: Damian Lillard (€22 million)

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

6. Charlotte Hornets — Basketball – €7.06 million

2016 rank: 21

Highest-paid player: Dwight Howard (€19.8 million)

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

5. Paris Saint-Germain — Soccer – €7.09 million

2016 rank: 35

Highest-paid player: Neymar (€31.3 million)

Champions League - Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic Glasgow Source: Liewig Christian/ABACA

4. Barcelona — Soccer – €7.23 million

2016 rank: 5

Highest-paid player: Lionel Messi (€29.2 million)

Spain Soccer Messi Golden Shoe Source: Manu Fernandez

3. Golden State Warriors — Basketball – €7.53 million

2016 rank: 20

Highest-paid player: Stephen Curry (€29.2 million)

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

2. Cleveland Cavaliers — €7.6 million

2016 rank: 1

Highest-paid player: LeBron James (€28.1 million)

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

1. Oklahoma City Thunder — €7.84 million

2016 rank: 33

Highest-paid player: Russell Westbrook (€24 million)

NBA: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

– Cork Gaines, Business Insider

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year's best sports stories.

Buy now

