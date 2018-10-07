This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Here’s how the last seven days looked through the lens.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 8:30 PM
1. Jack McGrath and Mick Kearney during Leinster’s captains run on Friday afternoon.

Jack McGrath and Mick Kearney Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2. Lewis Hamilton and a young fan during the build-up to this week’s Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

Japan F1 Auto Racing Source: Ng Han Guan

3. Anne Paul during the cycling leg of the Tri-Gether Ladies Only Triathlon in Letterkenny last Sunday.

Anne Paul during the bike leg Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

4. Conor McGregor holds aloft his lightweight and featherweight belts ahead of his 155lbs title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at a press conference on Thursday night. 

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Source: John Locher

5. Eyes on the prize: Connacht’s Jarrad Butler ahead of their inter-pro clash with Ulster this weekend.

Jarrad Butler Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

6. Mensur Suljovic celebrates beating Gerwyn Price at the 2018 Unibet World Grand Prix in Dublin.

Mensur Suljovic celebrates winning Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

7. The little magician Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Tottenham in the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium Source: Nick Potts

8. Ruud Gullit poses for photographers on the 18th hole during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie.

2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Day Two - Carnoustie Golf Links Source: Kenny Smith

9. Conor McGregor holds his son Conor McGregor Jr. before an open workout in Las Vegas.

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Source: AP/PA Images

10. Bohemians fans hold aloft a banner before last Sunday’s FAI Cup semi-final against Cork City.

A view of a Bohemians banner Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The42 Team

