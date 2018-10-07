It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Jack McGrath and Mick Kearney during Leinster’s captains run on Friday afternoon.
2. Lewis Hamilton and a young fan during the build-up to this week’s Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.
3. Anne Paul during the cycling leg of the Tri-Gether Ladies Only Triathlon in Letterkenny last Sunday.
4. Conor McGregor holds aloft his lightweight and featherweight belts ahead of his 155lbs title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at a press conference on Thursday night.
5. Eyes on the prize: Connacht’s Jarrad Butler ahead of their inter-pro clash with Ulster this weekend.
6. Mensur Suljovic celebrates beating Gerwyn Price at the 2018 Unibet World Grand Prix in Dublin.
7. The little magician Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Tottenham in the Champions League.
8. Ruud Gullit poses for photographers on the 18th hole during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie.
9. Conor McGregor holds his son Conor McGregor Jr. before an open workout in Las Vegas.
10. Bohemians fans hold aloft a banner before last Sunday’s FAI Cup semi-final against Cork City.
