  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish teenager dreaming big at Inter Milan and the week's best sportswriting

A few teasers for some of our favourite sportswriting from the week that was.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,100 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3944534

1. “The smooth operator who took Albion on a rough ride, he’s been a dead man walking for some weeks now. Hopefully it will bring about a positive finish to a poisonous season, as fans rally around Darren Moore for the final six games. Pardew, meanwhile, will struggle to get another job in the top tier after this. And he is surely destined to go down as one of Albion’s worst ever managers.”

Matt Wilson penned this comment piece on Alan Pardew’s time at West Brom for Express & Star.

NFL: Combine Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

2.His mother is his manager, though no one really knows what that means. Is she a helicopter parent, or is she simply steering a ship that’s being carried by the current? Did she tell him not to run the 40 or do agility drills, and if so, why? Why is she easier to reach for some teams than for others?”

‘Lamar Jacskon, his mother and the plan they’ve always had’ – Sports Illustrated’s Todd Rosenberg.

3. “It was her moment in the spotlight. And for the UFC, it was a potential bonanza. The promotion has been looking for a new female superstar ever since Ronda Rousey’s career took a very quick dive off a very steep cliff, illustrated by the fact that “The Next Ronda Rousey” has become a title seemingly attached to any woman who can fight and has some semblance of marketability. And Namajunas fits the bill perfectly: She’s young, she’s attractive, and she can fight.

But Namajunas won’t be The Next Ronda Rousey. Someone else can grab that mantle if they want. And good for them, if that’s what they’re after. Namajunas wanted no part of it that night, and she wants no part of it now.”

Jeremy Botter took a closer look at rising UFC star Rose Namajunas for Bleacher Report.

Eric Bristow File Photo Source: PA Wire/PA Images

4. “But just as Bristow was always a nicer guy than he came across, he was always more loved than he realised. And as the news of his death swept across a stunned sport on Thursday night, the Echo Arena broke into a spontaneous chant of “There’s Only One Eric Bristow”: a fitting tribute to the flawed and brilliant player who, in life as in darts, checked out just a little sooner than you were expecting.”

The Independent’s chief sports writer Jonathan Liew paid tribute to the late Eric Bristow this week.

5. “His family holidayed in Murcia every summer, eventually taking the plunge and starting a new life in the town of Torre Pacheco, which lies within the Spanish region.

Given that he was so young, the transition came quite easy to Nolan. The universal language of football helped him bed in quickly.

“It took a few months to learn Spanish; once I had the language it was easy enough,” Nolan tells RTÉ Sport, his Clare brogue still strong.

“I played football straight away.”

He turned heads quickly too.”

Screen Shot 2018-04-07 at 21.34.10 Source: Inter Milan Youtube.

Anthony Pyne helps share Ryan Nolan’s – ‘the Irish teenager dreaming big at Inter Milan’ – story for RTÉ Sport.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
LEINSTER
Far from perfect, but Cullen pleased as Leinster maintain winning momentum
Far from perfect, but Cullen pleased as Leinster maintain winning momentum
'Everyone knows what's at stake - a sloppy performance opens the door for somebody else'
'Hopefully it won't be anything too major': Ruddock suffers fresh injury setback
PREMIER LEAGUE
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
MANCHESTER CITY
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
Man United out to spoil City's title party on weekend of derbies and the Premier League talking points
Robben: I would have signed for Man United back in 2003 if Ferguson asked me

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie