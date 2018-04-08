The Irish teenager dreaming big at Inter Milan and the week's best sportswriting

1. “The smooth operator who took Albion on a rough ride, he’s been a dead man walking for some weeks now. Hopefully it will bring about a positive finish to a poisonous season, as fans rally around Darren Moore for the final six games. Pardew, meanwhile, will struggle to get another job in the top tier after this. And he is surely destined to go down as one of Albion’s worst ever managers.”

Matt Wilson penned this comment piece on Alan Pardew’s time at West Brom for Express & Star.

2. “His mother is his manager, though no one really knows what that means. Is she a helicopter parent, or is she simply steering a ship that’s being carried by the current? Did she tell him not to run the 40 or do agility drills, and if so, why? Why is she easier to reach for some teams than for others?”

‘Lamar Jacskon, his mother and the plan they’ve always had’ – Sports Illustrated’s Todd Rosenberg.

3. “It was her moment in the spotlight. And for the UFC, it was a potential bonanza. The promotion has been looking for a new female superstar ever since Ronda Rousey’s career took a very quick dive off a very steep cliff, illustrated by the fact that “The Next Ronda Rousey” has become a title seemingly attached to any woman who can fight and has some semblance of marketability. And Namajunas fits the bill perfectly: She’s young, she’s attractive, and she can fight.

But Namajunas won’t be The Next Ronda Rousey. Someone else can grab that mantle if they want. And good for them, if that’s what they’re after. Namajunas wanted no part of it that night, and she wants no part of it now.”

Jeremy Botter took a closer look at rising UFC star Rose Namajunas for Bleacher Report.

4. “But just as Bristow was always a nicer guy than he came across, he was always more loved than he realised. And as the news of his death swept across a stunned sport on Thursday night, the Echo Arena broke into a spontaneous chant of “There’s Only One Eric Bristow”: a fitting tribute to the flawed and brilliant player who, in life as in darts, checked out just a little sooner than you were expecting.”

The Independent’s chief sports writer Jonathan Liew paid tribute to the late Eric Bristow this week.

5. “His family holidayed in Murcia every summer, eventually taking the plunge and starting a new life in the town of Torre Pacheco, which lies within the Spanish region.

Given that he was so young, the transition came quite easy to Nolan. The universal language of football helped him bed in quickly.

“It took a few months to learn Spanish; once I had the language it was easy enough,” Nolan tells RTÉ Sport, his Clare brogue still strong.

“I played football straight away.”

He turned heads quickly too.”

Anthony Pyne helps share Ryan Nolan’s – ‘the Irish teenager dreaming big at Inter Milan’ – story for RTÉ Sport.

