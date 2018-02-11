  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Real match tickets are becoming a thing of the past - it's the week's best sportswriting

Stick the kettle on, ladies and gents. It’s that time again.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 8:30 AM
3 hours ago 3,203 Views No Comments
1. “They were supposed to be a sideshow, but instead, the Vegas Golden Knights, a band of cast-offs backstopped by a star prankster goalie, are no ordinary expansion team.”

Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated on the team who have become the hottest act in hockey.

2. “Real Sociedad are keen to erase Inigo Martinez from their memory after the 26-year-old central defender signed for their Basque rivals, Athletic Bilbao, during the winter transfer window. The San Sebastian-based club released a statement inviting their fans to return Real Sociedad jerseys with Martinez’s name on them. It has promised to replace each one for free as part of the club’s “It’s already history” campaign, per Diario AS.”

Following Inigo Martinez’s move from Real Sociedad to Athletic Bilbao, Richard Fitzpatrick explores the rivalry between the two clubs.

3. “After San Francisco Giants pitcher Chris Heston threw a no-hitter at Citi Field in June, his family members and his girlfriend gave him their tickets from the game as keepsakes. For Heston, there was added meaning to the souvenirs, since they were actual tickets and not just computer printouts with a bar code.”

Because of internet and smartphone-driven distribution methods, real game tickets are truly becoming a thing of the past, writes Seth Berkman in the New York Times

4. “The UFC has its problems, but one stands out as more serious and scary than the rest: Fewer and fewer people are interested in what it’s selling.”

Who cares about the UFC in 2018? That’s the question Patrick Wyman asks on Deadspin.

5. “Professional golfers at the elite level, and the corporate sponsors who pay them millions in endorsement dollars, are temperamentally disinclined to make trouble, especially political trouble, so let’s hear some applause from the gallery for LPGA star Suzann Pettersen, whose recent observations about the golfing habits of President Donald Trump were as succinct as they were headline-grabbing. “He cheats like hell,’’ the golfer declared in an interview with the US correspondent of the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.”

‘Trump: Making Golf Horrible Again’ is the headline to Lawrence Donegan’s piece on The New York Review of Books.

He’s back! Sensational Altior returns from 41-week absence to show that he’s still the king

The Norway-born skier hoping to do Ireland proud at the Winter Olympics

