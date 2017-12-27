Poll: What was the best try of 2017?

ARGENTINIAN FLYER JOAQUÍN Tuculet captured the IRPA Try of the Year award last month, but in another year of memorable scores across the globe, which was your favourite?

Tuculet’s sensational effort against England makes our shortlist, too, but one particular end-to-end try by the Chiefs in Super Rugby, engineered-in-chief by the Kieran Keane-coached James Lowe prior to both Kiwis’ respective moves to Ireland, slipped a lot of radars this year.

Which gets your vote as the pick of the bunch?

1. Seán O’Brien vs New Zealand

2. Joaquín Tuculet vs England

3. Portia Woodman vs USA

4. Gela Aprasidze vs Ireland U20s

5. Toni Pulu vs the Stormers



