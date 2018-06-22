This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
€3 million investment from Hong Kong saves Biarritz from relegation

A regular European challenger in the noughties, BO are relieved to cling on to a place in Pro D2.

By AFP Friday 22 Jun 2018, 1:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,054 Views 1 Comment
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

BIARRITZ OLYMPIQUE, EUROPEAN CUP runners-up as recently as 2010, today announced that they have won their appeal against relegation to Federale 1, France’s third tier of rugby, for financial reasons.

Biarritz have won the French championships five times in all and three times this century, but a collapse in form brought relegation from the Top 14 to Pro D2 in 2014.

This season, the club reached the promotional playoffs, losing to Grenoble, amid off-field crisis as four presidents occupied the boardroom of Parc des Sports Aguiléra.

That chaos prompted the French league to relegate the club on May 18. The league’s financial watchdog also found that the club was running a €1 million operating deficit.

File photo of Serge Blanco. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

The latest president, Jean-Baptiste Aldige, appeared before the French rugby federation appeal board yesterday accompanied by Serge Blanco, the iconic former president of both the club and the French league.

Aldige, who played rugby in Hong Kong, is supported by Hong Kong-based French businessman Louis-Vincent Gave, who has injected €3 million to cover €2.4 million worth of debts. The Biarritz delegation convinced the hearing to reverse their drop to the third tier of rugby and end all disciplinary proceedings.

The decision is bad news for another historic club from south-west France. US Dax, who finished 15th in Pro D2, are relegated instead.

WORLD CUP
Lovren believes Croatia can surpass achievements of 1998 World Cup heroes
Schmidt to make decision on Ireland future by the end of the year
'This is not a trivial offence, but a sexual assault': Female reporter groped during World Cup report
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Belgium outcast Nainggolan confirms he's joining Inter Milan from Roma
They want to pull you down - Sterling hits out at tabloid press
Argentina concerns grow as Dalic vows to rest players against Iceland
IRELAND
Sean Cronin sits out Ireland's captain's run ahead of third Wallabies Test
Big opportunity for Conan as Schmidt resists temptation to make change at 9
Ireland set to hand 'smart kid' Byrne debut from bench against Wallabies
ARGENTINA
Argentina on the brink of premature World Cup exit as Croatia cruise to incredible victory
As it happened: Argentina vs Croatia, World Cup
Scotland make 8 changes for Pumas Test after defeat to USA
LIONEL MESSI
Argentina deny reports players want manager out
'The Argentina squad clouds Leo's brilliance. He is limited because the team doesn't gel'
'Maradona is light years behind Messi' - Sergio Ramos hits back at Argentina legend

