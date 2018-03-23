  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 23 March, 2018
Third Scannell brother in Ireland colours as Tierney names U19 side for Japan

Billy Scannell starts at hooker for Tom Tierney’s side for tomorrow’s international in Donnybrook.

By Sean Farrell Friday 23 Mar 2018, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,380 Views 7 Comments
Billy Scannell, right, in action for PBC last year.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Billy Scannell, right, in action for PBC last year.
Billy Scannell, right, in action for PBC last year.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

FORMER SENIOR WOMEN’S national coach Tom Tierney has unveiled the starting line-up for Ireland U19′s meeting with Japan in Donnybrook tomorrow (kick-off 12pm).

The pack includes Billy Scannell – younger brother of internationals Niall and Rory – at hooker alongside fellow Corkman Josh Wycherley, whose brother Fineen is a lock in Munster’s academy and played with Ireland U20s last year.

Tierney has also been able to call on lock Charlie Ryan and wing James McCarthy, both fresh from involvement with Ireland U20′s Six Nations campaign.

Ballymena number eight Azur Allison captains the side, while Ballymena Academy men Bruce Houston and Stewart Moore will pull the strings in the 10-12 axis.

Bruce Houston Bruce Houston kicks at goal for Ireland U18s last year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The U19 side will turn around to face Japan a second time in Donnybrook next Wednesday before heading to Galway to meet France at the Sportsground on 3 and 7 April.

Meanwhile, Ireland U18s will face France tomorrow in Templeville Road (kick-off 4pm, after the U18 clubs and schools take on Canada) before an eight-day trip to Wales featuring clashes with Italy, Wales and Scotland.

Son of former Ulster scrum-half and coach Neil Doak, Nathan Doak starts in the number nine shirt, partnering East Glendalough 10 Paddy McKenzie at half-back while Campbell College’s John McKee leads the team from loosehead.

Ireland U19 (v Japan, 24 March, KO 12pm, Donnybrook)

15. Jonathan Wren (PBC Cork)
14. Conor Philips (Crescent CC)
13. Sean French (PBC Cork)
12. Stewart Moore (Ballymena Academy)
11. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC)
10. Bruce Houston (Ballymena Academy)
9. Cormac Foley (St. Gerard’s School)

1. Josh Wycherley (CC Roscrea)
2. Billy Scannell (PBC Cork)
3. Michael Milne (CC Roscrea)
4. Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC)
5. Ryan Baird (St. Michael’s College)
6. Luke Clohessy (CC Roscrea)
7. Scott Penney (St. Michael’s College)
8. Azur Allison (Ballymena RFC) Captain

Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney (Corinthians RFC)
17. Shay O’Malley (Hartpury College)
18. Ryan Lomas (CC Roscrea)
19. Neill Moylett (CC Roscrea)
20. Jamie McCartney (Campbell College)
21. Caolan Englefield (Harlequins RFC / St. Paul’s CS)
22. Jake Flannery (Rockwell College)
23. Hugh Lane (Galwegians RFC/Presentation College Athenry)
24. Mark Fleming (Glenstal Abbey)
25. Iwan Hughes (Bristol Rugby)

Ireland U18 Schools (v France, 24 March KO 4pm, Templeville Road)

15. Max O’Reilly (St Gerard’s School)
14. Andrew Smith (St. Michael’s College)
13. Karl Martin (St. Marys School, Drogheda)
12. Angus Adair (RBAI)
11. Aaron Sexton (Bangor GS)
10. Paddy McKenzie (East Glendalough School)
9. Nathan Doak (Wallace HS)

1. John McKee (Campbell College) Captain
2. Tom Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy)
3. Charlie Ward (Tullow Community School)
4. Conor McMenemin (Colaiste Ailigh)
5. Tom Ahern (St. Augustine’s, Dungarvan)
6. Anthony Ryan (Clongowes Wood College)
7. Ryan O’Neill (RS Armagh)
8. Alex Kendellan (PBC)

Replacements

16. Padraig McCarthy (Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai)
17. Conor Morrissey (Mayfield CS)
18. Fionn Finlay (St. Michael’s College)
19. Cian Hurley (CBC)
20. Jody Booth (St. Michael’s College)
21. Ben Murphy (Presentation College, Bray)
22. Dylan Prendergast (Sancta Maria College)
23. Ben Power (Campbell College)
24. Chris Cosgrave (St. Michael’s College)

Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools (v Canada, 24 March, KO 12pm, Templeyille Road)

15. Oran McNulty (Bath Academy/Millfield)
14. Jack Hunt (Rockwell College)
13. Hayden Hyde (Harlequins Academy/Cranleigh School)
12. Tommy Downes (CBC)
11. Tom Bacon (Wasps Academy)
10. Michael Cooke (London Irish Academy)
9. Charlie O’Doherty (Newcastle West RFC/Ard Scoil Na Mhuire)

1. Fionn Flanagan (Bruff RFC)
2. Mark Nicholson (Wicklow RFC / Colaiste Chill Mhantain)
3. Paddy McAlpine (Campbell College)
4. Eoin O’Connor (Waterpark RFC/Gaelcholaiste Phortlairge)
5. Cian Prendergast (Newbridge College) Captain
6. Chris Moore (Beechen Cliff School)
7. Evan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond RFC/Nenagh CBS)
8. Joshua Dunne (Nottingham Academy/Denstone College)

Replacements

16. Aaron Hennessey (The Arya Project, Scarriff/Ennis)
17. Mark Donnolly (CBC)
18. Liam Winnett (Buccaneers RFC/ Marist College)
19. Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Coláiste Chíaráin)
20. Kieran Booth (Sale)
21. Shane Murphy (Skerries RFC / St Joseph’s Rush)
22. Saul O’Carroll (Buccaneers RFC/Garbally College)
23. Shane Jennings (Ballinasloe RFC/ Garbally College)

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

