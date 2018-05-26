This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 26 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Saracens re-take Premiership title with dominant display against Exeter

The Vunipola brothers led the way for Mark McCall’s men as they dethroned Exeter.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 26 May 2018, 5:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,536 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4036940

SARACENS ARE CHAMPIONS of England for the third time in four years after a commanding 27-10Â  win over last yearâ€™s Premiership winners Exeter Chiefs in Twickenham.

Though the defending champs made for heavy going, Saracens wound up comfortable victors with four tries courtesy of Billy Vunipola, Chris Wyles and Nathan Earle.

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens - Aviva Premiership - Final - Twickenham Stadium Source: Paul Harding

In their fourth final in five years, Mark McCallâ€™s men didnâ€™t panic when the early Chiefs pressure and possession yielded a Joe Simmonds penalty. Billy Vunipola, back from injury in time for the business end of the domestic season, powered through Sam Simmonds to ground the opening try on 14 minutes and Sarries had real breathing space by the end of the first quarter as the retiring Wyles finished off a slick back-line move to help his side into a 12-3 half-time lead.

Last season, Exeter knocked the back-to-back European champions out at the semi-final stage and took the title in a dramatic extra-time win over Wasps.

However, with Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Brad Barritt in trophy-winning mood and the immense Vunipola brothers leading the carrying threat, this yearâ€™s final rarely looked likely to be as close.

Dominant rumbles forward from the pack and seamless passing from Alex Lozowski and Alex Goode laid on a second try Wyles five minutes after the break.

Farrell converted and Twickenham was under the impression a procession was under way until another retiring Sarries stalwart, Schalk Brits, took the field for his last game in the 52nd minute. However, his victory lap was cut short by a yellow card as the Chiefs built pressure before the hour mark and the South African collapsed a maul.

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens - Aviva Premiership - Final - Twickenham Stadium Source: Paul Harding

The 14 men were easier to stretch for the Chiefs and Dave Ewers thought he had a try only for referee Wayne Barnes to signal he was held up. A mere stay of execution, Ulster native Gareth Steenson, on as a replacement, was the one to get the ball down after carrying through contact. The veteran out-half slotted to conversion to breath hope into the contest with the margin down to 19-10.

That hope was soon snuffed out, however, the European pedigree coming to the fore as Saracens tightened up, gained territory and built pressure to force a penalty for Ben Spencer to extend the advantage and, for good measure, Earle capped victory with a fourth try.

The champions, and the best team through the 22-game regular season, dethroned.

Saracens are back on top in England.

James Ryan: The great-grandson of a 1916 Easter Rising rebel

â€˜He loves this place. Itâ€™s been good to him and heâ€™s been good for Leinsterâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
â€˜A lot of players have said it makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand upâ€™
â€˜A lot of players have said it makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand upâ€™
Real Madrid rejected Premier League offers of 'up to â‚¬150m' for midfield star
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
LIVERPOOL
â€˜I hated myselfâ€¦ I got terribly down and lost my confidence, not just as a footballer but as a personâ€™
â€˜I hated myselfâ€¦ I got terribly down and lost my confidence, not just as a footballer but as a personâ€™
Who do you think will win tonight's Champions League final?
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
PREMIER LEAGUE
Hughes signs three-year deal to remain Southampton manager
Hughes signs three-year deal to remain Southampton manager
Juventus set to sign â‚¬11m out-of-favour United defender Darmian - reports
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?
REAL MADRID
Liverpool are destined to win Champions League - Lawrenson
Liverpool are destined to win Champions League - Lawrenson
Jurgen Klopp calls for 'big balls' from Liverpool
How a 1985 Italian disco tune became a Liverpool anthem: the best of the week's European Cup final writing

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie