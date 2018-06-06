This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Springboks hit with double injury blow before England series

Bismarck du Plessis and Frans Steyn have both been ruled out.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 6:46 PM
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA PAIR Bismarck du Plessis and Frans Steyn have been ruled out of the Test series with England due to injury.

Du Plessis and Steyn were set to start the first Test in Johannesburg on Saturday at hooker and inside centre respectively.

However unspecified injuries suffered in Montpellier’s defeat to Castres in the Top 14 final last week have put paid to coach Rassie Erasmus’ plans, the Springboks opting to withdraw the pair from the squad.

A statement from SA Rugby read: “Bismarck du Plessis and Frans Steyn have been withdrawn from the Springbok group because of injury.

“Both were injured while playing club rugby in France last weekend. They went for further investigations and specialist opinions and it was decided to … withdraw them.”

The Springboks lost their first game under Erasmus 22-20 to Wales last weekend but will be looking to preserve an unbeaten record in home Test series with England.

Kerry’s Jack Daly set for U20 debut as Ireland bid to end losing run against Georgia

2019 RWC qualifying appeals fail, World Rugby vows to take tighter control

