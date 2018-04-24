Blackburn Rovers are heading straight back to the Championship

Rovers skipper Mulgrew was on target. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

BLACKBURN ROVERS are returning to the second tier of English football on the first attempt after securing promotion to the Championship tonight.

With Paul Cook’s League One leaders Wigan Athletic already guaranteed to go up, the Lancashire club ensured they will be joining the Latics thanks to a 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers at Keepmoat Stadium.

Veteran captain Charlie Mulgrew headed in the only goal of the game from Bradley Dack’s corner in the 80th minute, while Irish pair Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams both played the full game.

Manager Tony Mowbray and his players celebrate. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Tony Mowbray took over at Rovers in February 2017, but couldn’t prevent them dropping down to League One last season. However, they have bounced straight back up under the former Celtic and West Brom boss.

Blackburn can still win the title as they trail Wigan by a point heading into the last two rounds of fixtures.

