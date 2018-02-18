  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Blackrock College avoid quarter-final upset thanks to late drop-goal

St Gerard’s of Bray were on the verge of a major shock but ultimately missed out on a semi-final spot.

By Daire Walsh Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 4:45 PM
8 hours ago 11,895 Views 8 Comments
Blackrock College celebrate at the final whistle Celebrations for Blackrock College at the final whistle. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Blackrock College 19
St Gerardâ€™s School 17

A MAJOR SHOCK was on the cards for the majority of this absorbing encounter at Donnybrook Stadium, but following a superb 62nd-minute drop-goal by Stephen Madigan, Blackrock College edged past St Gerardâ€™s School, Bray in the quarter-final of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

The 68-time champions were staring defeat in the face when they trailed 14-3 at the break, after Oliver Haydock and Cormac Foley had both crossed over for Gerardâ€™s. The north Wicklow boys remained in the ascendancy at the beginning of the final-quarter, before Madiganâ€™s try offered Blackrock a new lease of life.

They gradually increased the pressure on Gerardâ€™s as the final whistle approached, and Tarrantâ€™s timely intervention ensured that they ultimately booked their place in the last-four.

Gerardâ€™s were viewed as rank outsiders heading into for this encounter. However, with Leinster underage star Ethan Baxter and hooker Robert Byrne driving forward at will, they deservedly took the lead in the 15th-minute.

Paddy Opperman with Rory Maddigan St Gerardâ€™s School's Paddy Opperman under pressure from Rory Madigan of Blackrock College. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After he picked up possession five metres from the Blackrock line, outside centre Haydock grounded the ball against the padding for a deadlock-breaking score â€” which he also converted.

It was expected that this would be a wake-up call for â€˜Rock â€” whose most recent Senior Cup success was back in 2014 â€” but they instead fell further behind just shy of the half-hour mark.

After catching his own chipped kick close to the â€˜Rock posts, Foley touched down beyond the whitewash in spectacular style. Another bonus strike by his midfield partner stretched the Gerardâ€™s advantage to all 14 points â€” although their opponents finally opened their account through a Tarrant penalty at the tail end of the half.

A reinvigorated â€˜Rock cut the gap to five points just after the resumption with a brace of successful place-kicks by the reliable Tarrant, and subsequently gained a temporary numerical advantage when Gerardâ€™s full-back Max Oâ€™Reilly was sent to the sin-bin.

Gerardâ€™s responded well in his absence, though, and Haydockâ€™s coolly-converted penalty on 45 minutes helped them to settle back into the proceedings. By the time of Oâ€™Reillyâ€™s return, â€˜Rock were still searching for a way through a stubborn opposition defence.

Charles Byrne dejected after the game Dejection after the game for Charles Byrne of St Gerard's. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Their persistence eventually paid off in the form of a Madigan try in the left-corner, following excellent approach work from Tarrant and replacement scrum-half Louis Oâ€™Reilly.Â Madiganâ€™s outstanding touchline conversion cut the gap to the bare minimum (17-16), setting the game up for a grandstand finale in the process.

With the clock moving beyond 60 minutes, â€˜Rock established territory deep inside the Gerardâ€™s half. This allowed Tarrant to move back into pocket, and he split the posts from outside the â€™22â€™ to edge his side in front for the very first time.

This was a cruel blow for a Gerardâ€™s team that secured the Leinster Senior League crown back in December, but at the end of a compelling battle, it was Blackrock who prevailed.

Blackrock College scorers
Tries: Stephen Madigan
Penalties: James Tarrant [3 from 3]
Conversions:Â Stephen Madigan [1 from 1]
Drop-goal:Â Stephen Madigan [1 from 1]
St Gerardâ€™s College scorers
Tries: Oliver Haydock, Cormac Foley
Penalties: Oliver Haydock [1 from 1]
Conversions: Oliver Haydock [2 from 2]

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: 15. Stephen Madigan; 14. Rory Madigan (22. Gavin Jones 16â€™-23â€™), 13. Liam Turner (captain), 12. Tom Maher, 11. Harry Donnelly; 10. James Tarrant, 9. Ross Barron; 1. Hugo Oâ€™Malley (17. Cian Duffy 43â€™), 2. Sean Molony, 3. Thomas Clarkson, 4. Sean Oâ€™Brien, 5. Jack Stapleton, 6. Josh Dixon, 7. Jack Loscher, 8. Michael McGagh.

ST GERARDâ€™S COLLEGE: 15. Max Oâ€™Reilly; 14. Morgan Freeley, 13. Oliver Haydock, 12. Cormac Foley, 11. Paddy Opperman; 10. David Oâ€™Brien (22. Ben Watson 63â€™), 9. Jack O Caoimh; 1. David Carroll, 2. Robert Byrne, 3. Adam Oâ€™Reilly, 4. Donal Ahern (7. Ethan Baxter 68â€™), 5. Daniel McGovern, 6. Charles Byrne, 7. Ethan Baxter (captain) (20. Thomas Cahill-Hannigan 61â€™), 8. Rory Wilson (4. Donal Ahern 69â€™).

Referee: Brian MacNiece (Leinster Rugby Referees).

