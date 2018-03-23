Bohs see off Seagulls thanks to Corcoran's injury-time winner

Bohemians 2

Bray Wanderers 1

Dave Donnelly reports from Dalymount Park

DINNY CORCORAN INJURY-time goal earned Bohemians a priceless first win since opening day at home to Bray Wanderers on Friday night.

Bray took the lead with just three minutes on clock as Daniel Kelly – a new recruit from the Leinster Senior League – headed Kevin Lynch’s cross low past Shane Supple.

Bohs equalised in spectacular fashion mere seconds after the restart, however, Ian Morris afforded time and space before unleashing a 30-yard piledriver past the helpless Aaron Dillon.

The home side could have extended their lead as both Eoghan Stokes and Oscar Brennan were teed up by Dinny Corcoran, but neither could find the target.

Dan Casey drew a low save from Dillon after connecting with Stokes’ free kick, and he couldn’t get the rebound out of his feet quick enough to capitalise.

Bray's Daniel Kelly after scoring. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Sean Heaney drew a world-class save from Supple just before the half-hour as Bray enjoyed a purple patch, clawing the defender goalbound header out of the corner.

Darragh Noone then wasted a glorious chance on the break, shootly straight at Supple when he had men better-placed either side of him.

The game seemed set for a stalemate until the clock ticked into the red, sub Keith Ward teeing up Corcoran to finish in the corner and send the home fans wild.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Buckley, Casey, Cornwall, Leahy; Morris (Watts 80), Brennan, Buckley, Kavanagh, Moore (Devaney 83), Stokes (Ward 58); Corcoran.

BRAY WANDERERS: Dillon; Douglas, Kenna, Heaney, Lynch (Gorman 85); D Kelly (Rogers 81), Sullivan, Noone (O’Conor 78), J Kelly; McCabe, Greene.

Referee: Rob Rogers (Dublin).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!