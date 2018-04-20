  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork beat Bohs to go level on points with Dundalk

It was far from comfortable for the league champions in front of 2,281 people.

By Denis Hurley Friday 20 Apr 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,611 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3970098
Cork's Colm Horgan celebrates scoring a goal with teammates.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Cork's Colm Horgan celebrates scoring a goal with teammates.
Cork's Colm Horgan celebrates scoring a goal with teammates.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Bohemians 0

Cork City 2

Denis Hurley reports from Dalymount Park

CORK CITY MOVED level on points with Dundalk at the top of the Premier Division table as a goal in each half earned them victory at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

It was far from comfortable for the league champions in front of 2,281 people. For long periods, as Bohemians dominated the first half after falling behind to Colm Horgan’s goal in the 10th minute, but once Graham Cummins doubled the lead on 67 minutes, the points were heading south.

The opening goal came after a bright start by the Rebel Army, though Horgan was looking for Graham Cummins when he sent the ball into the area only for it to travel all the way to the net.

Bohs were rattled by the concession though and with Dylan Watts outstanding in midfield, they outplayed their visitors for the rest of the half. Keith Ward and Watts both had chances before Eoghan Stokes drew a good save from Mark McNulty following Keith Buckley’s cross on 32.

Good defending from Conor McCarthy denied Stokes another chance just before half-time and City retained their lead at the break before reasserting themselves on the resumption.

Watts defended well to stop Karl Sheppard getting on the end of a Shane Griffin cross and then sub Kieran Sadlier, just on for Sheppard, should have doubled the lead when a Cummins delivery fell to him at the back post but he sent the ball back across goal.

Barry McNamee had a chance too, firing wide from a tight angle before City did get their second, Sadlier’s quick throw setting Cummins away and the striker firing emphatically beyond Shane Supple.

Danny Grant volleyed wide for Bohs straight after that, but good defending by City ensured that they saw out the game well, leaving a tie at the summit ahead of next week’s meeting with Dundalk in Turner’s Cross.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Keith Buckley, Rob Cornwall, Ian Morris, Darragh Leahy; Dan Byrne, Dylan Watts; Danny Grant (Dinny Corcoran 69), JJ Lunney (Kevin Devaney 79), Keith Ward; Eighan Stokes.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Seán McLoughlin, Shane Griffin (Aaron Barry 71); Conor McCormack, Gearóid Morrissey; Barry McNamee, Jimmy Keohane, Karl Sheppard (Kieran Sadlier 54); Graham Cummins (Josh O’Hanlon 66).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Exeter hit out at ‘disappointing’ decision over Ampadu’s Chelsea transfer fee

Man United’s biggest game left this season and more talking points ahead of this weekend’s action

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
Sean O'Brien underwent surgery on his shoulder today
ARSENAL
'It's never easy when you follow great managers at great clubs', Moyes warns
'It's never easy when you follow great managers at great clubs', Moyes warns
9 candidates to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss
'He played football that made us change the way we played against them'
FOOTBALL
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
Aguero ruled out for rest of season after undergoing knee operation
'The Arsene Wenger Stadium' - Former Arsenal players call for tribute
Vieira to Henry: Arsene Wenger's best signings at Arsenal
LEINSTER
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
Henshaw returns as Leinster go with JGP over Lowe for semi-final clash with Scarlets
Lowe and McGrath set to miss out as Henshaw makes Leinster return
Sean O'Brien set to miss out on Leinster's semi-final clash with Scarlets
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
Ferguson pays heartfelt homage to 'great man' Wenger
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie