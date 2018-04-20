Cork beat Bohs to go level on points with Dundalk

Bohemians 0

Cork City 2

Denis Hurley reports from Dalymount Park

CORK CITY MOVED level on points with Dundalk at the top of the Premier Division table as a goal in each half earned them victory at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

It was far from comfortable for the league champions in front of 2,281 people. For long periods, as Bohemians dominated the first half after falling behind to Colm Horgan’s goal in the 10th minute, but once Graham Cummins doubled the lead on 67 minutes, the points were heading south.

The opening goal came after a bright start by the Rebel Army, though Horgan was looking for Graham Cummins when he sent the ball into the area only for it to travel all the way to the net.

Bohs were rattled by the concession though and with Dylan Watts outstanding in midfield, they outplayed their visitors for the rest of the half. Keith Ward and Watts both had chances before Eoghan Stokes drew a good save from Mark McNulty following Keith Buckley’s cross on 32.

Good defending from Conor McCarthy denied Stokes another chance just before half-time and City retained their lead at the break before reasserting themselves on the resumption.

Watts defended well to stop Karl Sheppard getting on the end of a Shane Griffin cross and then sub Kieran Sadlier, just on for Sheppard, should have doubled the lead when a Cummins delivery fell to him at the back post but he sent the ball back across goal.

Barry McNamee had a chance too, firing wide from a tight angle before City did get their second, Sadlier’s quick throw setting Cummins away and the striker firing emphatically beyond Shane Supple.

Danny Grant volleyed wide for Bohs straight after that, but good defending by City ensured that they saw out the game well, leaving a tie at the summit ahead of next week’s meeting with Dundalk in Turner’s Cross.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Keith Buckley, Rob Cornwall, Ian Morris, Darragh Leahy; Dan Byrne, Dylan Watts; Danny Grant (Dinny Corcoran 69), JJ Lunney (Kevin Devaney 79), Keith Ward; Eighan Stokes.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Colm Horgan, Conor McCarthy, Seán McLoughlin, Shane Griffin (Aaron Barry 71); Conor McCormack, Gearóid Morrissey; Barry McNamee, Jimmy Keohane, Karl Sheppard (Kieran Sadlier 54); Graham Cummins (Josh O’Hanlon 66).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).

