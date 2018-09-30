This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A harsh call or full-on penalty? Leahy's challenge sees Cork City earn dramatic late draw

Kieran Sadlier’s penalty saw Sunday’s FAI Cup semi-final between Bohemians and Cork City end all square.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 10:07 PM
40 minutes ago
http://the42.ie/4262058

Keith Buckley Jimmy Keohane and Rob Rogers at the final whistle Keith Buckley and Jimmy Keohane speak with referee Rob Rogers at the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

REFEREE ROB ROGERS’ decision to award Cork City an 87th minute penalty following a tackle from Bohemians defender Darragh Leahy was the central focus of Sunday evening’s tense FAI Cup semi-final.

Dinny Corcoran broke the deadlock after 68 minutes with a close-range finish for the hosts at Dalymount Park, with the Dubliner’s goal seeming likely to book Bohemians’ spot in an FAI Cup final for the first time in a decade as stoppage time neared.

However a late challenge from defender Leahy on Conor McCarthy saw referee Rogers point to the spot in the 87th minute, with Kieran Sadlier dispatching the spot-kick past Shane Supple to force a replay with his 20th goal in all competitions this season.

The side’s will now meet again next Monday evening at Turner’s Cross to decide who will meet Dundalk in November’s final the the Aviva Stadium.

Do you think Cork City should have been awarded a penalty?


Poll Results:




