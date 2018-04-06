Bohs left frustrated as Limerick 'keeper Clarke keeps them at bay

Bohemians 0

Limerick 0

BOHEMIANS WILL CONSIDER it two points dropped as they were held to a goalless draw by Limerick at Dalymount Park on Friday.

The Gypsies were utterly dominant throughout — particularly in the first half — but lacked the creative spark to break down a dogged Limerick outfit.

Despite seeing little of the ball, Limerick could have led when Mark O’Sullivan, wearing thick strapping on his broken hand, looked to get on the end of Cian Coleman’s cross.

Coleman had done well to run forward from midfield and dig out a low ball across goal, but O’Sullivan missed the ball when it seemed all he had to do was get the merest of touches.

A great long pass and even better control from Eoghan Stokes presented the striker with a chance, but Brendan Clarke was out quickly to force him to lift the ball over the bar.

Clarke was on the ball again to tip Dylan Watts’ dipping shot over before the break, and saved well from Stokes just after the resumption.

When he was finally beaten, by Keith Ward, Shaun Kelly was on the line to clear and ensure the Blues return to Limerick with a point.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Buckley, Morris, Casey (Moore 88), Leahy; Byrne, Watts, Lunney; Grant (Corcoran 79), Ward, Stokes.

LIMERICK: Clarke; Kelly, Whitehead, Brouder (D Dennehy 44), B Dennehy; Cantwell, Coleman, Duggan, Fitzgerald (Morrissey 75), Tracy (Maguire 67); O’Sullivan.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!