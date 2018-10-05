Noel Hunt on the scoresheet as Waterford secure top four finish with impressive Dalymount win

Bohemians 1

Waterford FC 3

Darryl Geraghty reports from Dalymount Park

A MUCH STRONGER and vastly experienced Waterford side grabbed all three points in the race for third spot beating a youthful Bohs outfit 3-1 at Dalymount Park to secure at least a top four place.

A cagey affair ensued until a true moment of quality from the Bohs young guns. Eoghan Stokes quickly switched the play to Jamie Hamilton, who’s first touch was immaculate to get it out of his feet, then delivered a deliciously whipped ball into the box where Cristian Magerusan volleyed home on his full debut.

The lead didn’t last long though, as the powerful visitors levelled almost instantly through Sander Puri. The right winger netted his third in three games, scrambling home from Dylan Barnetts dangerous cross from left side.

Just a few moments later Waterford found themselves in front. Paddy Kirk’s poor first touch allowed Puri a clear run in on goal.

Sander Puri in action for Waterford. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The left back did well to get back around at the pacey winger, but grabbed him inside the box as he turned to shoot, leaving referee Sean Grant with no choice but to point to the spot. Up stepped Stanley Aborah to calmly slot home into the bottom corner to make it 2-1 in a frenetic few minutes.

Bohs did themselves no favours with yet more sloppy play at the back and found themselves further behind.

Firstly, Puri blocked Colin McCabe’s clearance and as the ball fell to Dan Casey. the big centre back horribly sliced his volley across the edge of the 18 yard box straight to Noel Hunt to side foot into the empty net.

The game petered out as Waterford showed their class in possession but for the young Gypsies, they can put this one down to a learning experience against a top side on their day.

BOHEMIANS: Colin McCabe, Dan Casey, Dan Byrne, Robbie McCourt (Rob Cornwall 66’), Oscar Brennan, Cristian Magerusan (Danny Grant 73’), Jamie Hamilton, Paddy Kirk, Dan Kelly (Promise Omochere 62’), Eoghan Stokes, Andy Lyons

WATERFORD FC: Niall Corbet, Gary Comerford, Kenny Browne, Paul Keegan, Sander Puri, Noel Hunt (Dean O’Halloran 65’), Rory Feely, Cory Galvin (Courtney Duffus 88’), Dylan Barnett, Bastien Hery, Stanley Aborah (Gavan Holohan 92’)

