Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Bohs discover opponents for Uefa Youth League first round tie

The League of Ireland club will face Danish champions FC Midtjylland.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 3:42 PM
3 hours ago 1,324 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4218393
Bohs won the U19 league last season.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE
Bohs won the U19 league last season.
Bohs won the U19 league last season.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

U19 SSE AIRTRICITY League champions Bohemians will face FC Midtjylland in the Uefa Youth League, after the clubs were drawn together in the first round. 

After winning the national league last year, Bohemians become the third Irish club to compete in the tournament, following in the footsteps of Cork City and UCD in recent seasons.

Craig Sexton’s side were drawn in the Domestic Champions section of the tournament and were paired with Midtjylland, whose senior team faced Manchester United in the Europa League knockout stages in 2016. 

Bohs will travel to Denmark for the first leg on 3 October, before the second leg takes place at Dalymount Park three weeks later on 24 October.

Speaking after the draw which took place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Sexton said: “It’s an honour for the club, to be in the Uefa Youth League with such a high calibre of teams.

“We look forward to travelling to Denmark for the first leg, and to welcoming Midtjyland to Dublin.

“This is the third year in a row that the U19 SSE Airtricity League has been represented in the competition. We look forward to following in the fine work done by UCD and Cork City in recent years.”

Should Bohs advance past the Danish side, they will face either FC Basel or Hamilton in the second row.

Sexton’s side are in action tonight when they face St Patrick’s Athletic in the Enda McGuill Cup final at Richmond Park at 7.30pm. 

