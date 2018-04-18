'I know what I heard' - Bong hits back at Jay Rodriguez criticism as race row rumbles on

BRIGHTON DEFENDER GAETAN Bong has hit back at criticism from Jay Rodriguez after the West Bromwich Albion forward was found not guilty of racially abusing the Cameroon international.

Rodriguez was accused of making an offensive remark to Bong during West Brom’s 2-0 victory over Brighton on January 13.

The Football Association announced last Friday that an Independent Regulatory Commission ‘determined that on the balance of probabilities the allegation was not proven’ against Rodriguez.

Rodriguez expressed his disappointment at Bong’s accusations in an emotional statement on his official Twitter account earlier this week.

“I was disappointed that he chose to publicly condemn me on the platforms of open media before the evidence had been presented to an independent tribunal,” Rodriguez wrote.

But Bong wasn’t willing to let the matter rest as he responded by claiming his conscience was clear because he had no doubt he heard the alleged offensive remark.

“Mr Rodriguez’s actions during our game against West Bromwich Albion, followed by statements issued by him and on his behalf by his various PR and legal advisors, have resulted in my character being questioned and subsequently for a number of accusations to be directed at me,” Bong said in a statement released by Brighton on Wednesday.

“Please let me be clear: I know what I heard and I did not mishear. My conscience in raising the complaint is therefore entirely clear.

“This was my first such experience in more than three years in this country and I would never seek to bring a false charge against a fellow professional.

“Those who have accused me of doing that do not know me. Equally those who have expressed an opinion were not there on the pitch at the time and only Mr Rodriguez and I know exactly what was said and I stand by my original complaint.

“I now wish to continue with my career, and won’t be commenting further on this matter even if Mr Rodriguez chooses to issue any further statements.”

