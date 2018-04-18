  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I know what I heard' - Bong hits back at Jay Rodriguez criticism as race row rumbles on

West Brom forward Rodriguez was found not guilty of racially abusing the Brighton defender.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,154 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3965395
The incident happened during their January Premier League clash.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The incident happened during their January Premier League clash.
The incident happened during their January Premier League clash.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BRIGHTON DEFENDER GAETAN Bong has hit back at criticism from Jay Rodriguez after the West Bromwich Albion forward was found not guilty of racially abusing the Cameroon international.

Rodriguez was accused of making an offensive remark to Bong during West Brom’s 2-0 victory over Brighton on January 13.

The Football Association announced last Friday that an Independent Regulatory Commission ‘determined that on the balance of probabilities the allegation was not proven’ against Rodriguez.

Rodriguez expressed his disappointment at Bong’s accusations in an emotional statement on his official Twitter account earlier this week.

“I was disappointed that he chose to publicly condemn me on the platforms of open media before the evidence had been presented to an independent tribunal,” Rodriguez wrote.

But Bong wasn’t willing to let the matter rest as he responded by claiming his conscience was clear because he had no doubt he heard the alleged offensive remark.

“Mr Rodriguez’s actions during our game against West Bromwich Albion, followed by statements issued by him and on his behalf by his various PR and legal advisors, have resulted in my character being questioned and subsequently for a number of accusations to be directed at me,” Bong said in a statement released by Brighton on Wednesday.

“Please let me be clear: I know what I heard and I did not mishear. My conscience in raising the complaint is therefore entirely clear.

“This was my first such experience in more than three years in this country and I would never seek to bring a false charge against a fellow professional.

“Those who have accused me of doing that do not know me. Equally those who have expressed an opinion were not there on the pitch at the time and only Mr Rodriguez and I know exactly what was said and I stand by my original complaint.

“I now wish to continue with my career, and won’t be commenting further on this matter even if Mr Rodriguez chooses to issue any further statements.”

– © AFP 2018


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Kaka opens up about ‘respectful but complicated’ relationship with Mourinho

Manchester City dominate PFA Team of the Year with five players included

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Fardy determined not to come up short again
Fardy determined not to come up short again
'He's just incredible' - Murray the main man for Munster ahead of France trip
Earls return to training could give Munster 'a massive boost' for Racing tie
FOOTBALL
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Kaka opens up about 'respectful but complicated' relationship with Mourinho
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
LIVERPOOL
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pogba starts amid talk of potential United exit
Pogba starts amid talk of potential United exit
'People can have their opinion; it doesn't bother me in the slightest'
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
MANCHESTER CITY
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie