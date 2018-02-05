  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They'll fail miserably' - Dortmund players warned not to try Aubameyang transfer antics

After losing star players in in recent transfer windows, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke will not tolerate a repeat of such antics.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Feb 2018, 3:49 PM
7 hours ago 7,353 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3835268

BORUSSIA DORTMUND PLAYERS have been warned any attempts to force a move in the near future like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele will backfire on them and cause a “huge problem”.

The Bundesliga side lost their prized assets in controversial circumstances, as Dembele skipped training to protest his club’s refusal to sell him to Barcelona, eventually leading to a €105 million transfer in August.

There was further unrest in January, when Aubameyang was suspended for skipping a team meeting amid intense speculation before he was sold to Arsenal on the final day of the window.

And the club have taken steps to ensure that any players who want to leave Signal Iduna Park should refrain from causing a stir like the departed stars, as CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke warned they will only damage themselves.

“On Thursday, I told the team in no uncertain terms that the next player to do this will fail miserably,” Watzke said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung.

He will have a huge problem. The next player will not get away with it and will sit in the stands.

“Everyone knows that now. This is a public statement that I can hold myself to.”

Dortmund are fourth in the German top flight after 21 games, sitting 19 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Although they have little chance of challenging the reigning champions for the title this season, Watzke feels Peter Stoger’s squad is better than the one that lifted back-to-back league crowns a few years ago, but are held back by their mentality.

However, the chief executive hinted that there could be a few changes ahead of the next campaign.

“The team that won the league in 2011 and 2012 was definitely not as good as today’s team, but they had the best mentality, as you can imagine,” he added. 

“The next point we have to tackle is that we need to adjust the squad in the summer, depending on the course of the second half of the season.”

- Omni

Harry Kane hits back at Virgil Van Dijk over dive accusation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
'If you can't enjoy Man City's style of play you won't enjoy football' – Rooney
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
FRANCE
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
Analysis: Ireland switch off at key moments for Thomas' sizzling try
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
FOOTBALL
AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed new manager of La Liga strugglers Deportivo
AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed new manager of La Liga strugglers Deportivo
'You could just see him making that dive'
Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
IRELAND
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
There's a new guide for how charities can promote political causes without breaking the rules
Over one million people tuned in to see Ireland’s victory against France on Saturday
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie