Tuesday 1 May, 2018
Rozier stars as Celtics ease past 76ers in game one

The Boston Celtics drew first blood against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday despite playing without Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving.

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 May 2018, 8:19 AM
THE BOSTON CELTICS flexed their muscles at home to earn a 117-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final.

Boston, playing without shooting guard Jaylen Brown who was ruled out minutes before the game, had three players step up in his absence on Monday.

Terry Rozier stared for the young Celtics – still missing Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward – with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Al Horford posted 26 points and seven rebounds, while rookie Jayson Tatum added 28 points for the Celtics.

Source: NBA/YouTube

CAVS AT RAPTORS

This Eastern Conference second-round match-up gets underway tonight.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Air Canada Center to face the top-seeded Toronto Raptors after surviving a seven-game battle against the Indiana Pacers.

Reigning champions the Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, will be looking to take a 2-0 lead against the New Orleans Pelicans in the west.

Spike O’Sullivan’s LA fight this Friday to be broadcast live for free on eir Sport

