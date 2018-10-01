This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bournemouth leave it late as Stanislas penalty sinks Palace

Bournemouth’s fourth win of the season lifts them to seventh place in the Premier League.

By AFP Monday 1 Oct 2018, 10:12 PM
31 minutes ago 815 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4263632
Image: NIgel French
Image: NIgel French

BOURNEMOUTH SNATCHED A dramatic 2-1 win over Crystal Palace as Junior Stanislas’s last-gasp penalty sealed the points at Dean Court on Monday.

Eddie Howe’s side took an early lead through David Brooks before Patrick Van Aanholt bagged a controversial second-half equaliser for Palace.

Van Aanholt looked well offside when he fired home, but Bournemouth hit back to maintain their impressive start to the season.

With three minutes left, substitute Stanislas coolly converted a penalty awarded after Mamadou Sakho elbowed Jefferson Lerma.

Bournemouth’s fourth win of the season lifted them to seventh place in the Premier League.

It was the Cherries’ first home league win against Palace since November 1988.

Palace remain in mid-table after losing for the fourth time this term.

After a 4-0 thrashing at Burnley last weekend, Bournemouth boss Howe had called for his players to go “back to basics”.

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Source: Steven Paston

Howe’s message seemed to have got through as Bournemouth powered into the lead after five minutes.

Having made a well-timed run into the Palace area, Callum Wilson turned sharply and laid off for Brooks, who produced a superb strike that rattled off the crossbar and into the net.

It was Brooks’ first goal for Bournemouth since the young Wales winger arrived from Sheffield United in the close-season.

Palace threatened an immediate response when Luka Milivojevic’s free-kick took a deflection off the Bournemouth wall and almost crept in at the near post.

Wilson shot into the side-netting under pressure from Palace defender Sakho, while Steve Cook headed straight at goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey from Brooks’ cross.

Despite dominating the first half, Bournemouth were pegged back in dubious circumstances in the 55th minute.

Wilfried Zaha slipped a pass to Van Aanholt in the Bournemouth area and, although the Palace defender was clearly offside, the flagged stayed down.

Van Aanholt took full advantage, thumping a blistering drive past Asmir Begovic into the roof of the net for his second goal of the season.

Hodgson’s team shouted for a penalty when Andros Townsend crossed to Jordan Ayew and the Palace striker went down under pressure from Nathan Ake, but referee Mike Dean waved play on.

Dean would still have a part to play as he spotted Sakho when he caught Lerma in the face with a needless elbow in the 87th minute.

Stanislas stepped up to take the penalty and dinked it down the middle to score with his first touch after coming off the bench.

© – AFP, 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    Guardiola rejects talk of Mbappe-Sterling swap deal
    Police investigating after assistant referee struck by object during Rangers game
    LEINSTER
    'It didn't feel like we were a million miles away at all, but discipline cost us'
    'It didn't feel like we were a million miles away at all, but discipline cost us'
    Leinster hail impact of contact skills coach Hogan after shutting down Connacht
    'Now we've the yardstick of what makes a champion side,' says Friend after loss to Leinster
    MUNSTER
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie