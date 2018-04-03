  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Indian boxing official says syringes found in athletes village were for for vitamin injections

An Indian boxer was unwell and received a vitamin boost from a doctor, said the country’s boxing chief.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 4:55 PM
35 minutes ago 379 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3937857
Image: Robert Cianflone
Image: Robert Cianflone

COMMONWEALTH GAMES ORGANISERS summoned Indian team leaders to a meeting following a breach of the event’s anti-doping rules on Monday.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg confirmed syringes had been discovered at the athletes village in Gold Coast over the weekend despite the Commonwealths having a no-needle policy.

Medical practitioners or athletes with conditions that requiring injections, such as diabetes, require a special permission to take needles into the village.

Grevemberg didn’t indicate which team had been found in breach of the event’s guidelines, describing the incident as “very much an ongoing investigation.”

However, India’s boxing high-performance director Santiago Nieva has since told the Australian host broadcaster, the Seven Network, that one of his fighters felt unwell and subsequently received a “vitamin substance” from a doctor.

“I’m confident that our boxers [have] not taken anything,” Nieva said. “We had one boxer who didn’t feel very well and [a] doctor has given him an injection.”

He went on to explain that his boxing team of eight men and four women had undergone doping tests following the discovery of the syringes, and were now more than aware of the Games’ no-needle policy.

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie said the situation was “very unhelpful” just two days ahead of the opening ceremony, and claimed a penalty should be applied if deemed appropriate by organisers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Winning is everything - now itâs time to step up, and take our prize'
'Winning is everything - now it’s time to step up, and take our prize'
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
FOOTBALL
Man City midfielder expresses gratitude to Klopp ahead of Champions League showdown
Man City midfielder expresses gratitude to Klopp ahead of Champions League showdown
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
Tough-tackling Juventus defender Chiellini doesn't expect to stop Ronaldo scoring this evening
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
LEINSTER
Wales look to Scarlets as they seek Gatland's replacement
Wales look to Scarlets as they seek Gatland's replacement
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
PREMIER LEAGUE
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie