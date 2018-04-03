Indian boxing official says syringes found in athletes village were for for vitamin injections

COMMONWEALTH GAMES ORGANISERS summoned Indian team leaders to a meeting following a breach of the event’s anti-doping rules on Monday.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg confirmed syringes had been discovered at the athletes village in Gold Coast over the weekend despite the Commonwealths having a no-needle policy.

Medical practitioners or athletes with conditions that requiring injections, such as diabetes, require a special permission to take needles into the village.

Grevemberg didn’t indicate which team had been found in breach of the event’s guidelines, describing the incident as “very much an ongoing investigation.”

However, India’s boxing high-performance director Santiago Nieva has since told the Australian host broadcaster, the Seven Network, that one of his fighters felt unwell and subsequently received a “vitamin substance” from a doctor.

“I’m confident that our boxers [have] not taken anything,” Nieva said. “We had one boxer who didn’t feel very well and [a] doctor has given him an injection.”

He went on to explain that his boxing team of eight men and four women had undergone doping tests following the discovery of the syringes, and were now more than aware of the Games’ no-needle policy.

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie said the situation was “very unhelpful” just two days ahead of the opening ceremony, and claimed a penalty should be applied if deemed appropriate by organisers.