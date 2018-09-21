Bray Wanderers effectively relegated following Limerick loss

Bray Wanderers 0

Limerick FC 2

Daniel Gorman reports from the Carlisle Grounds

LIMERICK SLAMMED THE trapdoor shut on Bray Wanderers’ Premier Division status whilst keeping their slim chances of snatching eighth alive.

Only overturning a goal difference of 25 goals and winning their final four games will be enough for the Seagulls and based on the evidence of this miserable tie versus Limerick, they can begin planning for life in the second tier.

Strikes from Barry Maguire and Connor Ellis moved Limerick to within eight points of Sligo Rovers with 12 still on offer as they made it four victories from four against Bray in 2018.

Some slapstick defending from the Seagulls handed the visitors the opener. No defender tracked Shane Duggan’s darting run as he latched onto a pass in the penalty area. O’Connor rushed from his goal and was beaten by Duggan, who kept his balance and squared it for Maguire, who tapped home as the inquest began in the home defence.

A Bray corner kick almost cost them a goal in the 27th minute. The short corner to Kevin Lynch saw his cross cleared quickly and Limerick broke two-on-two. Shane Duggan pushed it forward for Cantwell who tried to return the pass, but his attempted back-heel was unnecessarily over-elaborate and Bray cut it out.

When Limerick did grab their second goal, Bray once again shouldered a rather large portion of the blame. O’Sullivan’s cross from the right was intercepted by Conor Kenna, but instead of putting his foot through it; he put it on it and Connor Ellis reacted quickly to accept the gift-wrapped chance and double Limerick’s lead.

At the interval, Wanderers switched to a three-man defence, but it failed to spark a comeback, as the Wicklow club’s 12-year stint in the top flight remains hanging by the thinnest of threads.

Bray Wanderers: Mark O’Connor; Sean Harding, Conor Kenna, Sean Heaney, Jamie Crilly (Byron O’Gorman, 77); Darragh Noone, Rhys Gorman, Paul O’Conor, (John Sullivan, 69) Kevin Lynch; Jake Kelly (Ger Pender, 36); Jake Ellis.

Limerick FC: Tommy Holland; Shaun Kelly, Killian Cantwell, Killian Brouder, Shane Tracy; Karl O’Sullivan, Shane Duggan, Darren Murphy, Cian Coleman (William Fitzgerald, 71); Barry Maguire (Danny Morrissey, 80); Connor Ellis.

REFEREE: Anthony Buttimer.

ATTENDANCE: 450 (estimate).

