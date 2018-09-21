This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bray Wanderers effectively relegated following Limerick loss

Only overturning a goal difference of 25 goals and winning their final four games will be enough for the Seagulls to survive.

By Dan Gorman Friday 21 Sep 2018, 9:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,111 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4249125
Limerick's Connor Ellis celebrates scoring a goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Limerick's Connor Ellis celebrates scoring a goal.
Limerick's Connor Ellis celebrates scoring a goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Bray Wanderers 0

Limerick FC 2

Daniel Gorman reports from the Carlisle Grounds

LIMERICK SLAMMED THE trapdoor shut on Bray Wanderers’ Premier Division status whilst keeping their slim chances of snatching eighth alive.

Only overturning a goal difference of 25 goals and winning their final four games will be enough for the Seagulls and based on the evidence of this miserable tie versus Limerick, they can begin planning for life in the second tier.

Strikes from Barry Maguire and Connor Ellis moved Limerick to within eight points of Sligo Rovers with 12 still on offer as they made it four victories from four against Bray in 2018.

Some slapstick defending from the Seagulls handed the visitors the opener. No defender tracked Shane Duggan’s darting run as he latched onto a pass in the penalty area. O’Connor rushed from his goal and was beaten by Duggan, who kept his balance and squared it for Maguire, who tapped home as the inquest began in the home defence.

A Bray corner kick almost cost them a goal in the 27th minute. The short corner to Kevin Lynch saw his cross cleared quickly and Limerick broke two-on-two. Shane Duggan pushed it forward for Cantwell who tried to return the pass, but his attempted back-heel was unnecessarily over-elaborate and Bray cut it out.

When Limerick did grab their second goal, Bray once again shouldered a rather large portion of the blame. O’Sullivan’s cross from the right was intercepted by Conor Kenna, but instead of putting his foot through it; he put it on it and Connor Ellis reacted quickly to accept the gift-wrapped chance and double Limerick’s lead.

At the interval, Wanderers switched to a three-man defence, but it failed to spark a comeback, as the Wicklow club’s 12-year stint in the top flight remains hanging by the thinnest of threads.

Bray Wanderers: Mark O’Connor; Sean Harding, Conor Kenna, Sean Heaney, Jamie Crilly (Byron O’Gorman, 77); Darragh Noone, Rhys Gorman, Paul O’Conor, (John Sullivan, 69) Kevin Lynch; Jake Kelly (Ger Pender, 36); Jake Ellis.

Limerick FC: Tommy Holland; Shaun Kelly, Killian Cantwell, Killian Brouder, Shane Tracy; Karl O’Sullivan, Shane Duggan, Darren Murphy, Cian Coleman (William Fitzgerald, 71); Barry Maguire (Danny Morrissey, 80); Connor Ellis.

REFEREE: Anthony Buttimer.

ATTENDANCE: 450 (estimate).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dan Gorman

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Wow, that's a crisis!': Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals
    Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury – Pochettino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    1991 Ballon d'Or winner takes swipe at Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani
    1991 Ballon d'Or winner takes swipe at Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani
    Can sorry for 'we're not women' blast over Ronaldo red card
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie