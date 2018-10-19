Corcoran scores four as Bohs sweep Bray aside

Bray Wanderers 0

Bohemians 5

Daniel Gorman reports from the Carlisle Grounds

DINNY CORCORAN’S MASTERCLASS in finishing ensured that he enjoyed a night to treasure but the same can’t be said for miserable Bray Wanderers.

Corcoran enjoyed a sweet quartet of goals and they were four of the easiest goals that he’s ever likely to score but as is often the case, he owes a debt of gratitude to the wizardry of Keith Ward.

Kevin Devaney was responsible for the Gypsies’ other effort as they enjoyed a glorified training session at the Carlisle Grounds.

Corcoran got the part started in the eighth minute when Ward split a static Bray defence with a threaded pass and he rounded Mark O’Connor to open the scoring.

It was almost game, set and match by the 11th minute as the Bohs ace doubled the lead. A Bray defender’s sliding intervention diverted the ball to the unmarked Keith Buckley and he took full advantage as he squared it to Corcoran for a tap-in.

The third arrived in the 25th minute and it was a beautiful breakaway goal. After Shane Supple plucked a free kick from the night sky, he hurled the ball up-field to Ward and seconds later, Devaney was dancing into the box to slide home his finish.

Corcoran’s hat-trick was wrapped up six minutes before the break and there were perhaps some question marks over the Bray shot-stopper for this one as it wasn’t the finest of strikes from Corcoran and did seem to slip past the goalkeeper with ease.

Keith Long’s side had the chances to make it 0-5 long before Corcoran eventually did but they – understandably – weren’t at their ruthless best.

Corcoran did add his fourth shortly before leaving the field to a standing ovation when he side-footed Ward’s inch-perfect cross to the net.

It was an easy but enjoyable night for Bohemians by the seaside as they close in on a top five finish.

Bray Wanderers: Mark O’Connor; Conor Kenna, Darragh Gibbons, Sean Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Dylan Hayes (Sean Harding, H/T), Paul O’Conor, Rhys Gorman (John Sullivan, H/T), Darragh Noone; Ger Pender (Jake Kelly, H/T); Jake Ellis.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Casey, Daniel Byrne, Patrick Kirk; Keith Buckley, JJ Lunney; Daniel Kelly (Danny Grant, 66), Keith Ward (Cristian Mageurusan, 71), Kevin Devaney; Dinny Corcoran (Eoghan Stokes, 71).

REFEREE: Anthony Buttimer.

ATTENDANCE: 852.

