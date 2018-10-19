This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Corcoran scores four as Bohs sweep Bray aside

Keith Ward created a glut of chances for Corcoran to show his classy finishing.

By Dan Gorman Friday 19 Oct 2018, 9:52 PM
15 minutes ago 239 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4296078
File photo: Dinny Corcoran celebrates.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
File photo: Dinny Corcoran celebrates.
File photo: Dinny Corcoran celebrates.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Bray Wanderers 0

Bohemians 5

Daniel Gorman reports from the Carlisle Grounds

DINNY CORCORAN’S MASTERCLASS in finishing ensured that he enjoyed a night to treasure but the same can’t be said for miserable Bray Wanderers.

Corcoran enjoyed a sweet quartet of goals and they were four of the easiest goals that he’s ever likely to score but as is often the case, he owes a debt of gratitude to the wizardry of Keith Ward.

Kevin Devaney was responsible for the Gypsies’ other effort as they enjoyed a glorified training session at the Carlisle Grounds.

Corcoran got the part started in the eighth minute when Ward split a static Bray defence with a threaded pass and he rounded Mark O’Connor to open the scoring.

It was almost game, set and match by the 11th minute as the Bohs ace doubled the lead. A Bray defender’s sliding intervention diverted the ball to the unmarked Keith Buckley and he took full advantage as he squared it to Corcoran for a tap-in.

The third arrived in the 25th minute and it was a beautiful breakaway goal. After Shane Supple plucked a free kick from the night sky, he hurled the ball up-field to Ward and seconds later, Devaney was dancing into the box to slide home his finish.

Corcoran’s hat-trick was wrapped up six minutes before the break and there were perhaps some question marks over the Bray shot-stopper for this one as it wasn’t the finest of strikes from Corcoran and did seem to slip past the goalkeeper with ease.

Keith Long’s side had the chances to make it 0-5 long before Corcoran eventually did but they – understandably – weren’t at their ruthless best.

Corcoran did add his fourth shortly before leaving the field to a standing ovation when he side-footed Ward’s inch-perfect cross to the net.

It was an easy but enjoyable night for Bohemians by the seaside as they close in on a top five finish.

Bray Wanderers: Mark O’Connor; Conor Kenna, Darragh Gibbons, Sean Heaney, Kevin Lynch; Dylan Hayes (Sean Harding, H/T), Paul O’Conor, Rhys Gorman (John Sullivan, H/T), Darragh Noone; Ger Pender (Jake Kelly, H/T); Jake Ellis.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Casey, Daniel Byrne, Patrick Kirk; Keith Buckley, JJ Lunney; Daniel Kelly (Danny Grant, 66), Keith Ward (Cristian Mageurusan, 71), Kevin Devaney; Dinny Corcoran (Eoghan Stokes, 71).

REFEREE: Anthony Buttimer.

ATTENDANCE: 852.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dan Gorman

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    After constant Mourinho criticism, it's been some turnaround for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford
    'I've had offers from all over the world' - Arsene Wenger ready to return to football
    LEINSTER
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    Toulouse to appeal Kaino's five-week ban for 'striking with the shoulder'
    IRELAND
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    'There needs to be change at the very top of Irish football' - Townsend says 'boys club' is holding Ireland back
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie