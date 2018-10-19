Brazilian-born winger Pablo Cavalcante commits future to Dundalk

DUNDALK HAVE ANNOUNCED that 18-year-old winger Pablo Cavalcante has signed a new contract with the club.

The Brazilian-born youngster, who has reportedly been the subject of English Premier League interest, made a first-team breakthrough for the Lilywhites this season after impressing for the U19s.

“It feels really good to sign for Dundalk but the hard work only starts now,” Cavalcante told Dundalk FC’s official website.

“The first few months I’ve had at the club have been good and exciting, and I think I have improved as a player. I’ve really enjoyed my time at Oriel Park so I am happy to finally sign.”

When he made his debut in the EA Sports Cup quarter-final win over Bohemians in May, Cavalcante became the first player born in the noughties to represent Dundalk.

Cavalcante was born in Sao Paulo but moved to Craigavon in Co. Armagh at the age of eight.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: