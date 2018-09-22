Cillian O'Connor scores 0-7 as Ballintubber book semi-final spot while Breaffy see off Westport

Ballintubber 2-17

Moy Davitts 0-11

BALLINTUBBER BOOKED THEIR spot in the final four of the Mayo GAA Senior Football Championship with a comprehensive win over last years intermediate champions Moy Davitts.

Cillian O’Connor led the way on the scroeboard with seven points over the hour and the impressive Alan Plunkett keeping up his good form bagging 1-3.

Goals from Plunkett and veteran Alan Dillon late in the first half set last years beaten finalists on their way to victory.

Up to that point the outsiders had gone toe-toe with the West Mayo men with Brian Reape kicking four points for his side, while Cillian O’Connor chipped in with four points and Jason Gibbons three points in the first half for Ballintubber to sent them in leading 2-10 to 0-8.

Alan Dillon. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The second half failed to catch fire the same way the first had with both sides splitting six points between them over the first 25 minutes of the half and any chance Moy Davitts had of getting back into it was gone when Conall Quinn was shown a second yellow card eight minutes from time.

Breaffy 0-11

Westport 0-10

Aidan O’Shea’s Breaffy saw off Lee Keegan’s Westport by a single point to book their place in the final four.

Despite only scoring two points in the second half Breaffy were just about able to hold off the challenge of a Westport side under the guidance of James Horan who is in the race to become the new Mayo senior manager.

Breaffy led by four at the break on a score of 0-9 to 0-5 with Conor O’Shea kicking four points and Robert Hennelly three for Peter Forde’s side.

Westport kept themselves in tough through scores from the impressive Colm Moran and Fionn McDonagh – with Lee Keegan pulling the strings in the middle of the park for them.

Mayo Breaffy's Aidan O'Shea. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The second half saw Westport take control of the game and with a 15 minutes left they were level at nine points each and a man up after Matthew Ruane was shown a yellow and black card within minutes of each other.

Both sides swapped points over the final ten minutes to have it level at 0-10 each, but the winning score came from some smarts from Aidan O’Shea who looked to take a quick free in with Lee Keegan retreating in front of him and the ball was brought in 10 yards further and Hennelly converted to seal a 0-11 to 0-10 win.

Breaffy did have to survive a late goal chance from Westport – but Seamus O’Shea got his body in the way to block the ball and it was cleared to safety.

