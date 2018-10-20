County team-mates Aidan O’Shea and Cillian O’Connor are among the big names on show for either side.
Liveblog
Welcome to our coverage of tonight’s Mayo SFC final between Breaffy and Ballintubber.
Breaffy are bidding for their first title at senior level after losing the 2013 and 2015 finals, while Ballintubber are seeking to be crowned champions for the fourth time in their history.
Ballintubber, who can count O’Connor brothers, Cillian and Diarmuid, and Alan Dillon among their ranks, are favourites to capture the Moclair Cup after beating four-in-a-row chasing Castlebar Mitchels in the semi-final replay after extra-time.
We’re in for a good game at Elverys MacHale Park, which throws-in at 8pm.
We’ll have the teams for you shortly.
COMMENTS