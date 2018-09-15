This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A life-changing injury, night terrors, and resigning from the Gardaí to pursue the Olympic dream

Brendan Doyle’s road to representing Ireland at the Olympics has only just begun, but it’s only by luck that he has the chance.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 5,046 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4236002

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

ONE NIGHT IN 2009, Brendan Doyle clocked in for his shift at about 9.30pm.

“It was a Thursday,” he recalls. “I’ll never forget it.”

Doyle had joined An Garda Síochána upon finishing school and had a grá for the job – for helping people. On this Thursday, he had only just arrived at the barracks when he was assigned to respond to an incident in a house.

The events of that night left Doyle injured in hospital and ultimately saw him resign from the Gardaí as he battled depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Brendan sat down with The42 to tell us about his struggles and his journey in skeleton.

The years that followed have been a long and tough road for Doyle, who fought back from the brink to narrowly miss out on qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in the sport of skeleton.

More determined than ever, he has now set his sights on the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022.

This year is a pivotal year in Doyle’s preparation for the next Olympics. Offered the opportunity to train with the Canadian team, he has to raise funds to follow his dream and as such, is actively seeking sponsorship.  

As he says, getting funding for just the year of the Olympics is “like getting a textbook the night before the exam. You just get to see how much you don’t know.”

He is also selling merchandise and raising funds on his website SliderDoyle.com and on Pledgesports.

If you need to talk, contact:

  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
  • National Suicide Helpline 1800 247 247 – (suicide prevention, self-harm, bereavement)
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Pieta House 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie – (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    BOXING
    Golden Boy president: Vegas win will make Spike the no.1 middleweight contender in the world
    Golden Boy president: Vegas win will make Spike the no.1 middleweight contender in the world
    'I loved drinking': Spike a better fighter and father after winning battle with booze
    Spike and Lemieux, Canelo and Golovkin separated during fiery Vegas weigh-ins
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Ex-Ireland international on target as Waterford keep pace in battle for third
    Ex-Ireland international on target as Waterford keep pace in battle for third
    This bizarre Damien Delaney own goal helps Bohs storm into a commanding lead over Cork
    Cobh Ramblers' underdog run reminds us why the EA Sports Cup is worth loving

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie