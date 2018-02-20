  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Brendan Newby misses out on ski halfpipe final despite best score of the season

The Cork-born skier finished 22nd with just the top 12 going through.

By Steve O'Rourke Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 7:58 AM
5 hours ago 3,000 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3861243
Brendan Newby after his first run this morning.
Image: Kin Cheung/PA Images
Brendan Newby after his first run this morning.
Brendan Newby after his first run this morning.
Image: Kin Cheung/PA Images

AFTER HIS FIRST run in the men’s ski halfpipe this morning, Ireland’s Brendan Newby sat just two places outside the qualifications places for the final thanks to a season-high score of 53.80.

However, a fall on his second run put paid to the Cork-born skier’s chances of making Thursday’s final and, in the end, the 21-year-old had to settle for 22nd place.

Known as Bubba, Newby’s family moved to Utah when he was still a child but he chose to represent Ireland at the ski halfpipe after its introduction as an Olympic event at Sochi 2014.

All four US competitors — including the defending champion David Wise — qualified for the 12-man final while New Zealand brothers Byron and Beau-James Wells both advanced too.

“It’s insane to be Ireland’s first every freestyle skier and first ever half-piper,” Newby said after the event.

“I didn’t think that would ever happen. After my run I had a few kids message me on Instagram, now that it has happened I don’t want to be the last [Irish] freestyle skier.

“I want to get more people on the team, I want to get more people skiing for Ireland and get more people involved in what I love. This is the most fun thing you could ever do.

“I hope I made it look like I was having a good time because I was.

This has been unreal. For the rest of my life I’m an Olympian. That’s something I’ve wanted my entire life so for it to actually happen – I can’t even put it into words. On the second run I just popped a little too hard.

“If you pop too hard on a half-pipe you kind of fall out of the sky pretty far and I just couldn’t hold onto it. My hips were behind my feet [on landing] and when you’re there it’s a pretty tough position to get out,” he explained.

My first run was good. I was just going out there fired up to go big and it worked. I had one more trick that I wanted to put down in my second run.

“It was just about improving. I didn’t even know what place I was after the first run, I’ve only just found that out,” he admitted.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
FOOTBALL
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much
'Nothing happened in the tunnel' - Guardiola
IRELAND
Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland
Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland
'It just doesn't feel like the other knee': O'Mahony's 2015 injury can't just be forgotten
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
SIX NATIONS
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
Fit-again Ringrose available for the Kings, but Leinster wait to hear Schmidt's call
'They'd have made me Prince of Wales after some games but beheaded me the next week'
WALES
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie