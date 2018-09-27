Rodgers shunned riches in China for Celtic stay

BRENDAN RODGERS CLAIMS to have snubbed “a few offers” during his time at Celtic, with lucrative advances from China having been shunned over the summer.

The Northern Irishman has been at the Parkhead helm since 2016, with a return to management made in Scotland after previous spells in the Premier League with Swansea and Liverpool.

He has enjoyed considerable success during his time in Glasgow, with his reputation having been rebuilt to the point that he has been linked with several high-profile posts in England and around the world.

Rodgers has knocked back all of those advances, with his commitment to Celtic seeing him turn down the chance to take advantage of the riches on offer in Asia.

He told Sky Sports after a 1-0 Betfred Cup win over St Johnstone on Wednesday: “Since I have been at Celtic I have had a few offers.

“So that [China] is no different to any of the others.

“My focus is very much on Celtic, trying to help us rise to the challenge of this season.

“What you know with China is it’s an awful lot of money, big money, but I have found happiness here. I spoke to the owners of the club and the board and we find an agreement and move on.

“I have had other opportunities but I am very much here, I have this year and two more years on my contract.

“Unless they get fed up with me or something else happens I am very privileged to be here.”

Rodgers penned a new four-year contract with Celtic in April 2017 which is due to keep him with the Scottish Premiership champions until the summer of 2021.

Prior to that, he had been working on a 12-month rolling deal.

- Omni