This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 27 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rodgers shunned riches in China for Celtic stay

The Northern Irishman claims to have received several approaches during his time at Parkhead.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 1:30 PM
39 minutes ago 830 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4257160

BRENDAN RODGERS CLAIMS to have snubbed “a few offers” during his time at Celtic, with lucrative advances from China having been shunned over the summer.

The Northern Irishman has been at the Parkhead helm since 2016, with a return to management made in Scotland after previous spells in the Premier League with Swansea and Liverpool.

He has enjoyed considerable success during his time in Glasgow, with his reputation having been rebuilt to the point that he has been linked with several high-profile posts in England and around the world.

Rodgers has knocked back all of those advances, with his commitment to Celtic seeing him turn down the chance to take advantage of the riches on offer in Asia.

He told Sky Sports after a 1-0 Betfred Cup win over St Johnstone on Wednesday: “Since I have been at Celtic I have had a few offers.

“So that [China] is no different to any of the others.

“My focus is very much on Celtic, trying to help us rise to the challenge of this season.

“What you know with China is it’s an awful lot of money, big money, but I have found happiness here. I spoke to the owners of the club and the board and we find an agreement and move on.

“I have had other opportunities but I am very much here, I have this year and two more years on my contract.

“Unless they get fed up with me or something else happens I am very privileged to be here.”

Rodgers penned a new four-year contract with Celtic in April 2017 which is due to keep him with the Scottish Premiership champions until the summer of 2021.

Prior to that, he had been working on a 12-month rolling deal.

- Omni

Stephen Ireland close to move to Scottish side Aberdeen – reports

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    VAR given green light for Champions League use from next season
    VAR given green light for Champions League use from next season
    Klopp unhappy with use of VAR in Chelsea loss
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    MUNSTER
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Farrell 'won't be back any time soon' as recovery taking longer than expected
    Munster set for All Black boost as Mathewson's long wait nearly over
    'We’re not getting too down on ourselves this early in the season'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    Mourinho and Pogba in frosty training ground exchange
    'It's out of order' - Carragher defends Declan Rice's contract stance
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby
    Pogba won't captain Man United again under Mourinho - reports
    Woodward backs Mourinho as Man United's revenue hits record high

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie