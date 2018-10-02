This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I am not sure Rodgers will still be Celtic manager come the end of January,' says former Hoops star Nicholas

Brendan Rodgers is enduring the first testing spell of his time in Scotland is being tipped to walk away from a demanding post at Parkhead.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,331 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4264818
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.
Image: Jeff Holmes

BRENDAN RODGERS WILL not “still be Celtic manager come the end of January”, according to former Hoops star and Sky Sports analyst Charlie Nicholas.

The Northern Irishman has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Scotland, overseeing back-to-back treble triumphs at Parkhead.

He is, however, enduring the first testing spell of his reign in 2018-19, with Celtic having stumbled out of the blocks on the back of a frustrating transfer window.

Having already suffered two defeats in seven games to sit fifth in the Premiership table, it has been suggested that Rodgers is ready to walk away.

The former Liverpool boss has refuted those claims but Nicholas is not expecting him to see out the season, telling the Daily Star: “I am not sure Brendan Rodgers will still be Celtic manager come the end of January.

“It looks as if the relationship between Brendan and Peter Lawwell is broken.

“Major shareholder Dermot Desmond appears to have had to step in and have some strong words with them both.

“I disagree with Desmond on a lot of things but at least he has shown leadership qualities in trying to sort out any potential problems.

“The claims doing the rounds are that Rodgers has been told to get the team back on track while the chief executive has been told to do everything he can to back his manager.

“But if there has been a serious breakdown in their relationship then you can never get things back to what it was before.

“Rodgers and Lawwell might pose for the occasional photograph but it is clear that the relationship is no longer working.

“Brendan seems to have lost some of his drive with everything that has happened since the summer. He probably knows in his head that things are coming to an end.

“Okay, he may have said he turned down an offer from China, but other more attractive offers will come in.

“Will he turn them down as easily, especially if he is not getting what he wants at Celtic?”

Rodgers has admitted to having shunned several approaches during his time in Glasgow.

It may, however, be that an offer from abroad, or a possible return to the Premier League, convinces him that the time is right to walk away from a demanding post and take on a new challenge.

