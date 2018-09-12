This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 12 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin, Kerry and Tyrone players to contest Young Footballer of the Year award

Brian Howard, David Clifford and Michael McKernan are all in the running.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 2,863 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4230059
Howard, Clifford and McKernan are the players nominated.
Image: INPHO
Howard, Clifford and McKernan are the players nominated.
Howard, Clifford and McKernan are the players nominated.
Image: INPHO

THE BRIGHTEST EMERGING talents from Dublin, Kerry and Tyrone have all been shortlisted for the Young Footballer of the Year accolade as part of the 2018 GAA-GPA PWC All-Star awards.

Dublin’s Brian Howard, Kerry’s David Clifford and Tyrone’s Michael McKernan are the trio in the running after the nominations were chosen yesterday.

Howard, a senior squad member in 2017, grew into a major player for Jim Gavin’s side this year with a series of impressive displays helping Dublin win the Sam Maguire.

Clifford made the seamless transition from minor to senior this season for Kerry. His performances in the Super 8s were particularly notable as he hit 1-5 against Galway, 1-3 against Monaghan – including that late dramatic goal to draw the game – and 2-6 against Kildare.

McKernan started the championship campaign by coming off the bench to net for Tyrone against Monaghan in their Ulster loss before subsequently nailing down a starting spot in defence as they journeyed to the All-Ireland final.

The shortlist for the Young Footballer of the Year prize is still confined to players who was U21. Howard will be bidding to land the prize for the second successive year for Dublin after Con O’Callaghan was recognised in 2017. The most recent Kerry victor was Tommy Walsh in 2008 and the last Tyrone winner was Sean Cavanagh back in 2003.

The nominees were decided by a committee made up of GAA media and chaired by GAA President John Horan. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

This year’s All-Star awards take place on Friday 2 November in Dublin’s Convention Centre and will be screened live by RTÉ TV.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Alderweireld 'not disappointed' about Man United transfer collapse
    Alderweireld 'not disappointed' about Man United transfer collapse
    Uefa set to launch third European club competition
    Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham
    IRELAND
    How one drug can make sex euphoric, but also destroy lives
    How one drug can make sex euphoric, but also destroy lives
    O'Brien nets on debut as Ireland steady the leaking ship in Wroclaw
    As it happened: Poland v Ireland, International friendly
    POLAND
    O'Neill hopeful of Arter return after Keane row
    O'Neill hopeful of Arter return after Keane row
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'
    'It's not the first altercation between players and staff' - O'Neill responds to leaked WhatsApp audio
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Forgotten former Arsenal striker reveals his role in Guendouzi's summer arrival
    Zidane announces he's ready to return to work amid Man United links
    Luke Shaw heading back to Man United after England concussion

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie