It's safe to say that drinks were on Brian O'Driscoll after yesterday's Grand Slam win

IT WOULD BE an understatement to say that yesterday was a good day for Irish rugby fans. One couple in particular were pretty excited about the big day.

Amy Huberman was busy on Instagram making some jokes about the similarities between people on stilts at the parade and the height of Devon Toner…

And with the way things went yesterday, she ended up not only going out out, but going “out out out out out out”. A serious celebration, if ever there was one.

Meanwhile, Brian O’Driscoll was cooped up in the studio at Twickenham.

But it wasn’t long before it was time for him to celebrate.

He took to Instagram to let everybody know that drinks were on him last night, after he won €525, thanks to a €150 bet on Ireland to win the Grand Slam.

Look at the date that he made the bet on. The Six Nations hadn’t even started at that stage. There’s no doubt that he was very confident that he’d have reason to celebrate this Paddy’s Day. At least he’ll be comforted by the fact that he’s coming home to an entire country that’s probably more hungover than he is.

Written by Kelly Earley and posted on DailyEdge.ie