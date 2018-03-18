  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
It's safe to say that drinks were on Brian O'Driscoll after yesterday's Grand Slam win

He won a handy €500 from a bet he put on for yesterday’s Grand Slam.

By DailyEdge.ie Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 11:55 AM
23 minutes ago 1,675 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3911426

IT WOULD BE an understatement to say that yesterday was a good day for Irish rugby fans. One couple in particular were pretty excited about the big day.

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors - Celtic League 2013/14 Grand Final Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Amy Huberman was busy on Instagram making some jokes about the similarities between people on stilts at the parade and the height of Devon Toner…

Devon Toner waiting to come on second half #coybig 💚☘️

A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman) on

And with the way things went yesterday, she ended up not only going out out, but going “out out out out out out”. A serious celebration, if ever there was one.

Progress report. Out. Maybe even out out out out out out.

A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman) on

Meanwhile, Brian O’Driscoll was cooped up in the studio at Twickenham.

Will there be 1 in 4 smiling at the end???!

A post shared by Brian O'Driscoll (@brianodriscoll) on

But it wasn’t long before it was time for him to celebrate.

PastedImage-2466 Source: Instagram

He took to Instagram to let everybody know that drinks were on him last night, after he won €525, thanks to a €150 bet on Ireland to win the Grand Slam.

Drinks are on me!!! 🍀

A post shared by Brian O'Driscoll (@brianodriscoll) on

Look at the date that he made the bet on. The Six Nations hadn’t even started at that stage.  There’s no doubt that he was very confident that he’d have reason to celebrate this Paddy’s Day. At least he’ll be comforted by the fact that he’s coming home to an entire country that’s probably more hungover than he is.

Written by Kelly Earley and posted on DailyEdge.ie

