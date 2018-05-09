O'Driscoll to join an illustrious group as he's inducted into Rugby Players Ireland hall of fame

BRIAN O’DRISCOLL WILL join an illustrious group of former players when he’s inducted into the Rugby Players Ireland hall of fame at next week’s annual awards dinner in Dublin.

The former Ireland captain, who retired in 2014 after an illustrious career in green and the blue of Leinster, becomes the 18th recipient of the award, following on from former team-mates such as Keith Wood, Anthony Foley and Ronan O’Gara.

O’Driscoll, who will be honoured at Wednesday’s Zurich Irish Rugby awards ceremony at the Clayton Hotel, is Ireland’s most-capped player with 133 appearances, 83 of which were as captain.

The ex-centre led Ireland to a historic Grand Slam title in 2009 and was central to Leinster’s European dynasty as the province won three Heineken Cups in four years.

“When I set out in the game, all I wanted was to play and enjoy the game for what it was,” he said.

“However, throughout my career I saw rugby grow in a way that I could never have imagined. Similarly, I never would have thought that my career would play out as it did. There are so many special experiences, friends and memories that I have the game to thank for. It was a privilege to represent my province and my country for so long.”

“To be recognised in this way by the Irish rugby community is incredibly humbling. Organisations such as Rugby Players Ireland ensure the development of the game and I will continue to contribute in my own way to support this development.”

Rugby Players Ireland CEO, Simon Keogh, added: “Having had the privilege of playing alongside Brian, I saw at first-hand just how talented a player he was on a daily basis. However, Brian has always been more than a rugby player. His contribution to the game transcended the sport and continues to do so. It is with great pride that rugby community now looks to Brian as he continues to represent our sport in such a dignified manner.”

Rugby Players Ireland hall of fame:

2003: Peter Clohessy and Mick Galwey

2004: Paddy Johns and Keith Wood

2005: Eric Elwood

2006: Jeremy Davidson

2007: Victor Costello

2008: David Humphreys

2009: Anthony Foley

2010: Girvan Dempsey

2011: Malcolm O’Kelly

2012: John Hayes

2013: Denis Hickie

2014: Simon Best

2015: David Wallace

2016: Ronan O’Gara

2017: Geordan Murphy

