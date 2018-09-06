This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'She nearly makes a fool of us who have been there for a year and a half!' - back for Cork's All-Ireland bid

Briege Corkery aims to help her side land All-Ireland glory again on Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 2:03 PM
49 minutes ago 966 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4221980
Briege Corkery in action in the 2015 semi-final for Cork against Kilkenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Briege Corkery in action in the 2015 semi-final for Cork against Kilkenny.
Briege Corkery in action in the 2015 semi-final for Cork against Kilkenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK’S PLACE IN the All-Ireland final was assured, Tipperary’s championship exit was close to being confirmed.

And yet in the dying moments of that semi-final last month in Semple Stadium, there was still some intrigue due to a headline-grabbing substitution.

Cork’s fifth sub of the evening was introduced but when the player has 17 All-Ireland medals to her credit and is returning after a two-year absence, it was always set to command attention.

Briege Corkery is back in the Cork camp with an All-Ireland camogie final in their sights on Sunday.

“It was brilliant,” recalls Cork captain Aoife Murray.

“On a personal level, Briege is my clubmate and seeing her come back I was so proud of her.

“As a team-mate, I probably didn’t expect anything less. Even though we didn’t expect her to drop her hurley when she came onto the pitch.

“She’s been great and she’s a great role model for any soon-to-be mums that play camogie that you can actually do this and keep going. She’s brought a huge amount of fun back into our panel for sure.”

Briege’s Tadhg was born in late March and he’s been a frequent visitor to Cork training sessions since she returned.

“She came back and we all had a big smile on our faces because she probably did something funny before she got to the dressing-room,” says Murray. 

“I think for everyone of us there when she sounded out to come back, I don’t even think most people got to the end of the sentence and they were smiling.

“She’s got 17 All-Irelands and if we ever held a grudge about her coming back, I don’t think it would say a whole lot about us as fans of the sport and how much we respect our team-mates.

“Sometimes it actually just comes down to enjoyment. You never know what might happen tomorrow so why not make the most of it today and seeing a young mum come back, it just shows that it’s doable. Now she’s got great support from her husband Diarmuid.

“Tadhg comes to our training sessions. He does. Her nephews babysits. It’s brought a great family feel to it.”

Cork team Briege Corkery (second front right) before their All-Ireland camogie semi-final meeting with Tipperary. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Murray believes the break was to Corkery’s benefit after a relentless schedule of juggling camogie and ladies football over several seasons. 

“I think she just needed some time away from both codes. She needed some time away to experience life on different fronts. 

“It certainly helps me on the age front with club so she’s just come back with a pep in her step and it’s contagious.

“She went to Canada [years ago] and to be fair she’s travelled actually quite a lot for someone who has won 17 All-Irelands. She always did and she loves travelling. 

“And maybe that has kept her going, those little mini-breaks. But you know Briege could train four times for you and milk 500 cows on the one day.

“I’d to stop her [one time], we were on the way to the garage and she had broken her wrist. We were playing in a Munster club final – our first time ever getting to a Munster club final – and she was trying to get the angle-grinder to cut her plaster off so I refused to drop her home.

“That’s just the kind of [person she is], she’d kind of look at you as if to say ‘why not?’ There’s a lot of medical reasons why not but anyway.”

Briege Corkery celebrates with her nephews Briege Corkery with her nephews after a quarter-final win with Cork over Tipperary in 2015. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Rejoining a Cork squad who were hitting full speed in their championship preparations did not hinder the multi All-Ireland winner.

“Anybody who knows Briege knows that she’s never given anything less than 100%. To be fair for someone who has come back into the set-up and that set-up being almost two years on the go… it’s taken us a year and a half to get used to some of the stuff they have us doing.

“And for her to come back in and really take it and not to be afraid to make a mistake and understand it.

“She nearly makes a fool of us who have been there for a year and a half!

“Hopefully all that will be reflected in the final and we can give her the main thanks that we can possibly give her. But I personally am just delighted she’s back.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    'I doubt he'll come, he'll be smaller than a poppy seed': Shaqiri warned of hostile Belgrade reception
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    WALES
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    O'Neill admits Danish turmoil could give Wales 'unfair' Nations League advantage
    TENNIS
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Irish teenager Georgia Drummy into second round of US Open girls' singles

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie