Kane on target to help Tottenham end three-match losing run

HARRY KANE SCORED a much-needed goal as a relieved Tottenham ended their three-match losing run with a gritty 2-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Glenn Murray’s handball from a Kieran Trippier free-kick enabled Kane to convert a first-half penalty before Erik Lamela notched late to help Spurs exorcise some of the demons of their late midweek loss to Inter in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino called for his side to show fight in the aftermath of that worrying collapse and, though Anthony Knockaert reduced the deficit in the third minute of added time, he will have been heartened by the resilient response amid grim conditions at Amex Stadium.

While far from their fluid best, the visitors withstood Brighton’s spell of second-half pressure for long enough to move on from the worst sequence of Pochettino’s spell in charge, Kane’s spot-kick setting the platform before Lamela notched what proved the winner in the 76th minute.

Toby Alderweireld, surprisingly overlooked alongside Trippier against Inter, almost broke the deadlock early in proceedings, Mat Ryan sharply saving his near-post header.

Trippier supplied the corner on that occasion and it was another of his set-pieces, this time from a free-kick, that did create the 42nd-minute opener. Murray blocked the attempt with his arm and Kane was sent to the spot to emphatically dispatch his first goal in four appearances.

Brighton stepped up the pressure after the interval and would have equalised but for a poor Knockaert finish in a one-on-one with Paulo Gazzaniga, Spurs’ third-choice shot-stopper ably deputising for injured pair Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

Lamela made the reprieve count by sweeping home a Danny Rose cross and, though Knockaert went some way to atoning for his earlier miss with a tidy finish at the death, it was too late to deny Tottenham a response to the critics.

